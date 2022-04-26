Poll finds Nebraska's GOP governor primary remains a toss-up

Just two weeks ahead of the May 10 gubernatorial primary, a new poll commissioned by a political consultant reiterates that the Republican nomination appears to be fair game for any of three candidates.

The poll, conducted April 19-20 by Data Targeting for Neilan Strategy Group, found state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen all within the margin of error — and a sizable portion of voters who haven't chosen their candidate.

It found Lindstrom polling at 28%, followed by Herbster at 26% and Pillen at 24%, with 16% undecided. Former State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau came in at 6%.

“This race is still a toss-up among three candidates," said political consultant and strategist Perre Neilan, owner of Neilan Strategy Group. "The only number that really matters here is the 16% undecideds.”

According to a polling memo, the poll of 858 respondents was conducted using interactive voice response calls and online surveys solicited via text message. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points at the 95% confidence interval. Neilan said in a press release that the poll wasn't conducted on behalf of any candidate or campaign committee.

Polls released by the Herbster and Lindstrom campaigns in March already suggested a three-way race, and results of another poll commissioned by the Lindstrom campaign, conducted April 10-12, showed the gaps among candidates narrowing as undecided voters peeled off. That poll was conducted just ahead of the Nebraska Examiner's reporting on allegations from eight women, including a state senator, who said Herbster had groped them. Herbster has denied the allegations, which have sparked condemnation from many figures across Nebraska’s political landscape.

Other takeaways from the survey results released Monday included that 57% of undecided voters were less likely to vote for a candidate who has been accused of groping women (the question didn't identify Herbster by name).

In a statement Monday, Lindstrom campaign spokesperson Pat Trueman said the state senator is "surging" because his "positive and conservative message of tax cuts" is resonating with voters.

Lindstrom, who has raised significantly less money than either of the other top candidates, has increasingly been the target of attack ads.

The attacks frequently center on a critique from his opponents that he isn't conservative enough to be Nebraska's governor and point to a handful of votes he has taken as a legislator. One recent mailer funded by the Herbster campaign dubs Lindstrom, whose campaign messaging has focused on his record of supporting tax cuts, as a "liberal in disguise." Another, which calls him an "Omaha liberal," was funded by dark-money group Conservative Nebraska. Gov. Pete Ricketts, Pillen's most prominent supporter, previously said that he contributed money to Conservative Nebraska — at the time, it was behind negative ads attacking Herbster. The three candidates have all been the subject of negative ads.

“It all comes down to turnout," Neilan said in a statement. "Lindstrom, Herbster and Pillen better be willing to personally drive their voters to the polls on May 10. It’s that close.”

Monday evening, Lindstrom, Herbster, and Thibodeau are slated to attend a debate hosted by NTV News at the Phelps County Ag Center in Holdrege. Pillen declined the invitation and has turned down all opportunities to debate. This Friday, Herbster will appear with former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed him, for a rally at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0