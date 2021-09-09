President Biden approves Nebraska disaster declaration for July windstorm

Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse and Reps. Jeff Fortenberry, Don Bacon and Adrian Smith penned the letter in support of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ request for federal disaster assistance.

“We supported Governor Ricketts in his request for this aid and were glad to see the administration act quickly in response,” the state’s congressional delegation said Tuesday in a joint statement. “This disaster declaration will provide Nebraskans with the resources to rebuild and recover.”

The governor declared a disaster on July 22. That declaration allowed the state to use the Governor’s Emergency Fund to address damage from the storms, according to the Governor’s Office, and was necessary to request the federal aid.

About a month after the historic windstorm, Omaha was hit with flash flooding that collapsed some sewers and forced water into businesses and homes. Omaha officials said at the time that the city expected to apply for federal disaster aid in that case, as well.

However, it was determined that the flooding did not cause damage to the extent that Omaha or Douglas County would qualify for federal funding, according to Bryan Tuma, assistant director at the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.