Private contractor gone but child welfare caseload problems remain in Omaha area

Gov. Pete Ricketts celebrated Nebraska's child welfare workers Tuesday while acknowledging that six of 10 case workers in the Omaha area have caseloads exceeding state standards.

He said the state has struggled to gain ground on caseloads after taking back management of Douglas and Sarpy County cases from a Kansas-based contractor. The contract with St. Francis Ministries of Wichita, Kansas, ended June 30, but all cases were transferred by the end of March.

Nebraska ended the contract in part because the nonprofit never met the caseload limits set by state law. Ricketts said the nonprofit did a poor job hiring and keeping case managers, a problem that continued when the state took over.

"We started behind the eight-ball with getting case managers," he said, adding that Nebraska's historic low unemployment rates also hampered efforts to bring on more workers.

HHS data shows that nearly 40% of workers in the Douglas and Sarpy County region had caseloads within the limits set by state law in August. That was in the same range as St. Francis achieved in its last year. Statewide, 71% of workers had caseloads within state standards in August.

Keeping caseloads at manageable levels is critical for the success of child welfare because it allows workers time to focus on the needs of the children and families they are working with.

Both Ricketts and Stephanie Beasley, children and family services director for the Department of Health and Human Services, expressed hope that the situation will improve with time.

Alger Studstill, deputy children and family services director, said the state hired 105 new child welfare specialists between March and July. That is in addition to the 205 or so workers who made the switch from St. Francis to the state in the first months of the year.

The former St. Francis workers already had cases they were working on. The new workers have to complete 14 weeks of training before they can take cases. They start out taking only a few cases, then work their way up to a full load. Those new workers with partial caseloads are counted among the 40% who meet state standards.

Studstill said the state is ramping up efforts to find and hire more child welfare workers. That includes multiple in-person and virtual hiring events, at which people can interview and get a job offer immediately.

In addition, Ricketts said, the state increased pay for child welfare workers by about 20% last year. He said the bump has helped cut turnover among workers.

"Our recruitment efforts are fast and furious," Beasley said, adding: "This is my plug that anybody who is interested in a position to change kids' lives, give us a chance. It's powerful, amazing work."