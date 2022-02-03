Proposal would give voters ability to recall Nebraska governor and state lawmakers

Nebraska's first governor, David Butler, was impeached, convicted and removed from office for mishandling about $17,000 of federal school funds. That was in 1871.

Now one state lawmaker wants to let Nebraska voters remove future governors and members of the Legislature through the recall process.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion introduced LR268CA, which would amend the state Constitution to allow for such recalls. Details of the process would have to be determined by future legislation.

On Wednesday, he told members of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee that the proposal fits with Nebraska's long-standing tradition that the people act as the "second house" of government and can make laws through initiative and referendum petitions.

Allowing recalls of state elected officials would make it possible to get bad actors out of office without having to wait for the next election, he said. State law already allows recalls of local elected officials.

"I think it is a process Nebraskans would use judiciously, but I think it is a process they deserve to have in place," Briese said, pointing to the experience of other states.

Doug Kagan with Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom endorsed the measure, saying that it would encourage officials to be more responsive and accountable to constituents. He said members of his group get frustrated now when candidates do not keep their campaign promises and recall elections would be a way to address that issue.

Kagan also said he would favor expanding the proposal to include other state elected offices, such as state auditor, attorney general and secretary of state.

No one appeared at Wednesday's hearing to speak against the measure.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue questioned the potential cost of a special recall election. She suggested the measure require recall votes to be held at the next upcoming election.

Currently, 20 states allow for the recall of governors, including Colorado and Kansas. Four gubernatorial recall elections have been held and two governors have been recalled, North Dakota's Gov. Lynn Frazier in 1921 and California's Gov. Gray Davis in 2003.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom survived a recall election last year, as did Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker in 2012.

The 19 states that allow for the recall of state legislators have had 39 recall elections, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Voters recalled 22 of those lawmakers, although two resigned before the election results were certified.

