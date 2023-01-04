Q&A: Jim Pillen shares how he plans to achieve campaign promises as governor

Columbus hog producer Jim Pillen will take office as Nebraska's 41st governor this week, and he has promised progress on tax reform and school aid.

As his first term approaches, he spoke about how he plans to achieve many of his main campaign promises.

Pillen teased his support for future abortion restrictions that will likely be debated in the next legislative session, repeating his pledge to "save as many babies" as possible but declining to explicitly back a total abortion ban.

The governor-elect shared few details about his process in selecting U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse's replacement, other than to say he hopes to appoint the new senator near the time Sasse plans to resign Jan. 8. He also disputed assumptions that he has already decided to give the position to current Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Q. You’ve made property tax relief one of your top priorities. How do you plan to achieve that?

A. One is spending, decreased spending. We’re gonna work as hard as we can in every agency that the Governor’s Office has an impact in to do that, and we’re working hard on a budget and we’re gonna put forth a very, very fiscally responsible budget, No. 1.

No. 2, I have been inspired by Nebraskans across the whole campaign process. And I think that it’s really important that together we solve the tax problems, and together we inspire each other to recognize that we can all make a difference at each level of government — in our county government and our city government — and that we, all of us, make an impact on making sure we all treat our public money like it’s our own at every level.

And then I think No. 3, property tax reform, transformational reform is really, really important. A key piece of that is how our property is assessed at the local level. So the market approach of property is just absolutely wrong because it keeps going up, and so people will say we’re not changing the levy. That’s true, but the levy has nothing to do with it, because of market value. The fact is, Nebraskans are tired of writing bigger checks for property tax, and so we have to change that approach. Our proposal would be to change it for an income-based approach.

Q. Now, the income-based approach, I understand there’s been discussion about that as it relates to ag land. But how do you apply that to residential property?

A. Yeah, commercial property, residential property, there’s I think some simple metrics to be able to do that. Square footage is a good way to be able to do it.

Q. That’s not going to get you very far as far as reducing property taxes, because that deals with one piece of property taxes. It doesn’t deal with the levy, and it doesn’t deal with what local governments need to operate.

A. So, I think again, the challenge is to inspire local government and inspire Nebraskans to say to local government, “Let’s focus on what we need to operate, not all the things that are nice.” We can’t keep growing every aspect. All the Nebraskans that I’ve met in the last 21 months believe in having less government, focus on what Nebraskans need, not a lot of other things.

Q. Nebraska is already devoting more than $1 billion of state income and sales taxes to property tax relief. Do you think that number should be higher?

A. I think we have to work on taxes across the board. We have to decrease taxation across the board. We pay too much in property tax, we pay too much in income tax. We have to do better in both so that we are competitive, so my grandbabies have a great place to live for future generations.

Q. Currently the credits that are provided is the chief way that Nebraska is providing property tax relief to people. Would you continue down that path?

A. The property tax credits have been a start. Those credits are coming about because the economy is doing really well. When the economy turns around, we have a severe problem. So that’s not gonna solve the problem, so we have to have transformational change, and we have to decrease spending. Period.

Q. If I’m understanding correctly, the state’s tax system as a whole is problematic in your view?

A. Yeah, we’re not competitive. We tax too high.

Q. When you say transformational change, what does that look like?

A. Well, we have to change the property assessment. We have to stop the funding and we have to decrease the spending. The other key is growing Nebraska, right? We grow Nebraska so we have more people to spread the taxation out. That will also help. Every single Nebraskan agrees our kids are our future. We never give up on our kids. So we need to make sure we do way better with the training of our kids, with getting our kids into trade schools across the board. We need to make sure we keep our best and brightest here. We just can’t lose a kid out of state.

Q. One of the things you talked about is school aid. I don’t know if you’re thinking of that as part of your property tax plan …

A. Well, I think the biggest, most fundamental thing that all of us agree on is our future is our kids. But the other is we never, ever give up on our kids, and most of us agree on that. When Nebraskans find out that the state has a statutory responsibility to provide equalization aid to every student, and when Nebraskans find out the state’s dropped the ball on that and has picked winners and losers and quit on kids — it doesn’t matter where they live, they’re aghast at it. One hundred and fifty-seven of our school districts don’t get a penny of state equalization aid. That’s non-Nebraskan. That’s not equity, that’s not justice. So that’s a big piece of it. Simplify it. The TEEOSA (Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act) formula was created to have funding to every student in Nebraska, and to lessen property tax. Fail, fail. Time to blow it up and simplify it. Simplify it, per-student, where the students go, not per-district, not per-system. This has to get tackled and done.

Q. Currently, the school aid formula directs money to school districts that have the most need, as far as the kids’ needs are greater, and their resources from local property taxes are smaller. So it’s needs minus resources equals aid. And you want to blow that up so that you’re not necessarily meeting the needs of kids?

A. I’m a believer in local control, and Nebraskans in every community figuring out how to meet their needs for their kids. That’s our responsibility. We’ve put a great group of people, a cross-section, to hear everybody’s thoughts about the concept of starting from scratch. I’m trying to make something simple so that the money follows the student, and where there are areas of need, how do the communities figure out to solve that and get state government out of their hair?

Q. Other than taxes and school funding, what, if any, changes need to be made to state government?

A. I’m a big-time believer in shrinking state government. I think there’s tremendous opportunities to expand on running state government as a business. You know, we start a lot of processes, all with the human spirit of making it better, and a lot of things don’t work that way. But in government, you keep doing it whether it makes sense or not. So, I’ll use an example: Speaking to superintendents, they said, “You know, if we didn’t have all these state mandates, we could operate our schools much more efficiently.” So, my answer is, “Gee whiz, let’s go down the list of box checkers that the government has created for you to do that has no impact on your students." We’re focused on what’s best for our kids, what’s best for Nebraskans, and have less government.

Q. Is there any (state agency) that you think needs to be addressed?

A. We’re going through the work today, the agencies. I can assure you, every agency can operate more cost-efficiently. Every state agency can do a better job of providing services to Nebraskans than what they’re doing today. That’s just how it is. We either get better day by day, or we get worse.

Q. Inflation is hitting a lot of state institutions pretty hard. How do you plan to address that in your budget proposal?

A. It creates an extraordinary opportunity for Nebraska. We’re gonna hit it in the state government just like we’re all doing at home. We’re stopping spending money. So we’re not gonna increase our budget, we’re gonna be flat.

Q. Which means you would be doing less with state government. In a time of inflation, if you hold spending constant, you’re doing less for Nebraskans.

A. No, what it means is in Nebraska state government, we’re gonna do more with less. We’re all, in state government, gonna be focused as public servants, creating value for Nebraskans, and making sure that when we come out of this challenge that we’ll be walking in the best (shape) of any state around. And if we just say, “Gee whiz, we’re up x percent,” and everything gets raised, when this turns around, we will be in a deep hole, and we’re not gonna be.

Q. And so you would be telling hospitals across the state, doctors across the state, the people who are treating child welfare, you know, abused kids — you’d be telling them, “We’re not gonna be paying you at a higher rate.”

A. We’re going to be very, very, very fiscally conservative at every level of government that I have an impact on.

Q. The state’s cash reserve is projected to hit a record $2.3 billion. What do you think the state should do with that money?

A. Give it back to its people. A few projects for investments to grow Nebraska, but the vast majority should go back to Nebraska.

Q. What projects are you looking at?

A. We all know through the pandemic that our broadband access is a problem. We have to get broadband everywhere, and it has to be an acceptable speed in every home in the state. And we have to get that done in the next four years, so that’s a high, high priority.

And the other thing that everybody agrees on, that if you’re a little bit of a historian, that President Eisenhower post-World War II, the vision of interstate commerce was rather brilliant, and yet the state of Nebraska’s blown it, in my humble opinion, in the last 50 years. So we don’t need four-lane highways everywhere in Nebraska, but where there’s population, and where there’s more accidents and great economic activity, we have to do four-lane roads. An example: Highway 81 goes north-south, splits this country in half. We’re the only state on Highway 81 that has two-lane segments of it. It’s just unacceptable. So those are things I think that are really important and we get done, and we get it done timely and get rid of the excuses of why we haven’t.

Q. Another project that the Legislature had already set aside some money for is a new prison. But state senators didn’t approve the prison because they wanted to see what the state’s master plan was, and they wanted to also talk about other less expensive ways to reduce crowding. So what are your thoughts about addressing Nebraska’s prison overcrowding, which is among the worst in the nation?

A. The highest calling of government is to keep our communities safe. That’s really important. If you study it from the starting of our state and to what has been invested, the simple fact is that we’ve fallen severely behind in investing, and keeping our state safe by incarcerating people. It’s overcrowded because we’ve not invested. It’s not overcrowded because we’re over-incarcerating. It’s really, really important to get that fact square. And No. 2, so that we have more space to do a better job of programming so that people do better, have less recidivism, have better training so they can be contributing members of society. So, more space, more programming.

Q. So that’s an area that you do want to spend more money?

A. Not spend, invest money. There’s a difference between spending and investing.

Q. Given the current makeup of the Legislature, what abortion restrictions are you going to pursue?

A. That one’s really, really simple. We’re gonna save as many babies as we possibly can that are growing in moms’ wombs.

Q. That’s somewhere short of a ban, potentially. You’re willing to accept that?

A. I can’t be more crystal-clear. I’m gonna work tirelessly with the unicameral to stop the murder of as many babies growing in mothers’ wombs as possible in the state of Nebraska. Period.

Q. Gov. Ricketts did national searches to fill a lot of his Cabinet positions, and so far you’ve retained many of his choices. Can you explain why?

A. I’m going down the list one-by-one. You know, it’s just like running a business. You buy a new business, you don’t walk in and fire everybody. It’s bad business. Obviously, I’ll be doing things, seeing things differently. We still have work to do.

Q. Some people have suggested that you are going to be continuing Gov. Ricketts’ administration, because he was so involved in helping get you elected, and then the fact that you’ve retained so many of his people contributes to that perception. How do you plan to distinguish your administration?

A. Time will tell, and proof will be in the pudding. Anybody that knows Jim Pillen knows that that couldn’t be further from the truth. So, it’s easy for anybody to make accusations and comments about somebody that they don’t know or have never met. But time will tell.

Q. How soon do you expect to appoint Sasse’s replacement, and what sort of criteria are you looking at for that?

A. Sen. Sasse said that he’s gonna resign Jan. 8. And so the goal would be that we would be in a position to make an announcement quickly. It’s important not to have that seat open very many days.

Q. And what’s your criteria for who you want to replace him?

A. The best possible conservative Nebraskan that believes and represents the Nebraska ideals that are also important to all of us, that will really be strong and defending democracy and defending Nebraska in Washington.

Q. A lot of people are expecting you to pick Ricketts … what is your response to that?

A. Anybody that makes accusations that somebody invested in a campaign, and thinks there’s a direct correlation there, doesn’t understand that — if somebody writes and helps a candidate and expects something in return, I think they go to jail over that.

Q. So you would dispute that it’s a done deal that you will appoint Gov. Ricketts?

A. I would tell you whatever Gov. Ricketts did to help my campaign has nothing to do with the decision of picking who the next United States senator is.

Q. During the campaign, you mentioned the need for prayer in schools. Do you have a plan to achieve that?

A. The first step is helping inspire to have courageous leadership to start the conversation about it. I found it fascinating that I had a letter from an educator in public schools for 42 years, and his comment was, “Well, Jim, you don’t understand. My students have prayed before they take tests my entire career. Silently.” So I said, “Wow, so are you thinking that teachers are able to tell our kids’ brains that they can’t make a prayer?” The point is that we’ve been tabooed too publicly. So that is exactly my point, that, gee whiz — and it has nothing to do with religion. It has to do with all of us having the ability to speak to our god when we see, that’s the way — in god we trust.

Editor's note: Some questions and answers were edited for length and grammar.

