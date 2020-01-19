5 questions with Acting Iowa Chief Justice David Wiggins

A: I had to forget how to be a lawyer and how to look at things differently. I remember early on when I would write an opinion. (Former Chief Justices Marsha Ternus or Louis Lavorato) would come in my office and say, “Are you Attorney Wiggins or are you Justice Wiggins?” You have to change your whole way of thinking, and you have to look at things differently. It’s a process of evolution. We apply the law as it’s passed by this Legislature and we apply the Constitution as we interpret it. It’s the job of the Legislature and the governor to make the policy in the state. It’s our job to make sure that what they do doesn’t violate the Constitution. When they don’t write so precisely, it’s our job to interpret what they meant by the words they used and that’s really all we do. It’s pretty limited what we do.