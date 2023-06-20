YORK — The York City Council heard from citizens concerned about a raccoon infestation and discussed a potential golf cart policy at its meeting on Thursday.

After approvals for claims, reports, and new cash balances, a community member approached the council to express her concern for the safety of her York neighborhood.

Judy Thomas said a raccoon infestation has been a health and safety concern for some time. Thomas discussed raccoons diseases, including rabies, which was a main cause for alarm. The raccoons have been living in the sewers and abandoned houses, she told the council. Vicki Northrop shared the same concerns and had similar experiences with raccoons in their area. The City Council agreed there’s something that needs to be done. Future approval for trapping was proposed to combat the infestation.

The first hearing for the approval of allowing golf cart vehicles to operate within the corporate limits of the city were started. The council agreed that golf carts have been used for special events and are allowed for York University. However, some expressed the dangers of having golf carts on the road. Traffic and kids’ safety were the main points of the hearing. Safety will be the main topic for the next hearing. They will have two more hearings before making a decision.

The meeting concluded with the golf cart hearing. The City Council of York also made approvals for the following:

A special designated license for beer and wine tasting at the York County Fair by Fresh Foods York.

York Equipment’s purchase of a $29,000.00 T66 T4 Bobcat Track Loader.

Police Department’s purchase of a $27,000.00 FarrWest handheld laser.

Authorization for department heads to make individual purchases of up to $10,000.