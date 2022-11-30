Recommendations take aim at Nebraska contracting failures

Nebraska should review the cost realism and reasonableness of bids to avoid a repeat of the state’s troubled contract with a Kansas-based nonprofit to oversee child welfare cases in the Omaha area, according to a newly released report.

Ikaso Consulting, which wrote the report, also recommended more standardization in Nebraska’s procurement process and more clarity about what is essential and what can be negotiated in a bid.

In all, Ikaso offered 33 recommendations to improve the state’s contracting process and practices after a five-month evaluation. State lawmakers required the evaluation after a legislative investigation found that the state has had a history of costly procurement failures.

The most recent was in 2019, when Saint Francis Ministries got the job of managing metro-area child welfare cases by underbidding the contract, then negotiated a 55% boost in payments when financial shortfalls nearly forced its Omaha operations to shut down. Meanwhile, the private agency never met contract terms or complied with state laws limiting caseload sizes. The contract has since been terminated.

Sen. John Arch of La Vista, who led the investigation into the Saint Francis contract and introduced the bill calling for the procurement evaluation, said he was pleased by the result.

He said Ikaso had followed a very thorough process and had come up with very specific recommendations. He said the recommendations addressed the problems seen in the Saint Francis contract and in two earlier cases that he previously described as “procurement failures.”

“We intend to follow those recommendations,” Arch said. “I’ll be personally introducing bills to do that.”

Jason Jackson, director of the Department of Administrative Services, said he was encouraged that the report found Nebraska’s contracting processes are similar to those of other states. The evaluation compared Nebraska in detail with Colorado, Iowa, South Dakota and Missouri.

“Overall, we found that the state’s procurement practices did not diverge significantly from nationwide standards,” the consultant said.

Jackson, who will remain DAS director under Governor-elect Jim Pillen, said the department intends to work with the Governor’s Office and the Legislature to implement the recommendations.

One key recommendation calls for the state to review the cost realism and cost reasonableness of a bid, meaning whether the proposed cost is low enough to suggest underbidding or high enough to suggest the state would be overpaying. The recommendation also called for legislation allowing the state to reject a bid that was not realistic or reasonable.

In the case of Saint Francis, no state official questioned the Kansas nonprofit’s bid coming in at 40% less than the state had been paying to the previous contractor, despite concerns raised by outside child welfare advocates and experts.

Saint Francis Ministries won a five-year, $197 million contract, based on a proposal that agency officials later admitted had been underbid. Nebraska was later forced to sign a new, emergency contract with Saint Francis to keep the agency operating. The 25-month, $147.3 million contract erased the original 40% cost difference.

Other recommendations call for Nebraska to determine which contract terms and conditions can be negotiated and which are required.

Saint Francis initially proposed a case management model that would not comply with a Nebraska law limiting caseload sizes. Although the state insisted that Saint Francis agree to comply before signing the contract, the losing bidder questioned why the state accepted the bid at all.

Several recommendations call for the state to standardize its procurement processes between DAS, which handles most procurement for the state, and individual agencies, which handle some procurement. The recommendations include standardizing the appeals process.

Along with the Saint Francis contract, other notable procurement failures include the state’s 2007 contract to develop a major Medicaid claims processing and information system and a 2014 contract for a new Medicaid eligibility and enrollment system.

In the first case, state officials signed a $45 million contract with FourThought Group, based in Arizona. HHS officials terminated the contract in July 2009, after only 15 months, saying the company “did not have the capacity to deliver the system they proposed.”

By then, the state had paid FourThought more than $6.8 million in state and federal money. Later in 2009, the state reached a settlement to pay another $4.75 million.

In the second case, state officials signed an $80 million contract with Wipro, based in India. Four years later, HHS officials ordered a review of the project after Wipro requested a fifth amendment to its contract, which the state said would have delayed completion of the project by two years and added $28 million to the project total.

Officials concluded that there was no evidence that Wipro had completed any part of the project, despite the company reporting it had put 200,000 hours into the project. HHS terminated the contract in December 2018, after having paid Wipro $58.6 million.

The company filed a lawsuit alleging that Nebraska failed to pay $15.5 million for work completed. The case is still pending.