Recount fails to change outcome of Omaha-area legislative race

A recount Wednesday did not alter the outcome of the primary race for an Omaha-area legislative district, while a second recount for a different district was called off before it started.

In both districts, the recounts were between the second- and third-place finishers, with the second-place finisher advancing to take on the primary election front-runner in November.

There were no changes in the results of the race for legislative District 18, encompassing Bennington and portions of northwest Omaha, according to the Douglas County Election Commission Wednesday. Christy Armendariz still held a 20-vote lead over Clarice Jackson, who came in third.

The results mean Armendariz will face Michael Young, the first-place finisher in the primary, during the general election in November. After nearly a month-long wait, Armendariz said she was happy to move on to focusing on the general.

"(I'm) just glad that it's finally over," Armendariz said.

Young said the fact that there were no changes from the unofficial election results indicates that a fair and accurate election took place, and said he is glad to have his win be certified. Young finished 120 votes ahead of Armendariz, according to the unofficial results.

Jackson said she had not seen the recount results as of Wednesday afternoon, and declined to comment until she saw them.

Both Armendariz and Jackson are registered Republicans, while Young is a registered Democrat. All three candidates emphasized education ahead of the primary.

The winner of the November general will occupy a seat currently held by State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, who is barred by term limits from seeking a third consecutive term.

Meanwhile, a recount was never completed in the race for legislative District 22, which encompasses Platte County and the western third of Stanton County. An official with the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office said the third-place candidate, Mike Goos of Columbus, waved the recount Tuesday night.

The decision secures a second-place finish for Roy Zach of Genoa, who held a 56-vote lead over Goos. Zach will face off against incumbent Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus in November. Moser came in first in the primary with just over 76% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

All the results of other legislative primary races were certified at a State Canvassing Board meeting Monday.

Deputy Secretary of State Wayne Bena said the May 10 primary went well even though state, county and election officials had to scramble to redraw district boundaries after the U.S. Census Bureau released the 2020 population figures late.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen also praised officials across the state for their work in holding a “fair and secure election, the results of which we can have confidence in.”

