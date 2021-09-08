Redistricting committee chair hints at congressional maps splitting Douglas County

While the congressional redistricting focus remains on the 2nd District, the only competitive district in the state, the approaching battle over legislative redistricting appears to center on the question of whether metropolitan Nebraska will gain a single seat or two seats in the Legislature.

U.S. Census Bureau figures point to the addition of two urban seats, but rural senators appear to be focused on holding that gain to a single seat.

During a morning briefing for all senators conducted on Zoom, Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard suggested that the Legislature follow a map-drawing process that would lead to urban entitlement to 26.4 seats in the 49-member Legislature, thus translated into the gain of a single seat.

There are now 25 urban state senators.

Other senators are expected to offer alternative proposals.

Once the committee completes its work, it will hold public hearings on its proposals next week in Grand Island, Lincoln and Omaha following the beginning of a special session of the Legislature that will convene in Lincoln on Monday.

Three Omaha senators -- Sens. John McCollister, Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt -- sat in on Tuesday's Redistricting Committee meeting.

