Redistricting committee starts work on drawing new political boundaries

Briese is a Republican and both Morfeld and Lathrop are Democrats and the exchange was a reminder that redistricting tends to turn into a partisan exercise even in Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature.

While Monday's exchange centered on rural vs. urban interests, that translates in Nebraska into Republican vs. Democratic representation.

Late census figures delayed by the pandemic have forced the Legislature into a swift time frame that Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, committee chairwoman, said the committee is prepared to meet.

It will hold public hearings in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island once it has reached its decisions.

"I am sure there already are lots of maps," Linehan said in answer to a question following the committee session. "All kinds of maps."

Census figures suggest that the Omaha-Lincoln-Sarpy County metropolitan complex may be entitled to two additional senators, but rural senators hope to hold that figure to one through allowable deviation in population numbers.

Lancaster County itself would be entitled to one additional senator under equal population numbers.