Redistricting plan grows 3rd Congressional District to 80 of Nebraska's 93 counties

The congressional redistricting bill would move Saunders County into the 2nd District and adjust Sarpy County portions of the district.

All three congressional districts are represented by Republicans, but the Omaha district is the only competitive district in the state.

At stake in that district not only is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives but also a politically glamorous presidential electoral vote.

Democratic President Joe Biden won that vote last November while Republican Rep. Don Bacon was winning re-election to his third term.

While the congressional redistricting bill (LB1) gained sufficient support on its first floor test to clear a filibuster, it attracted far more opposition than the proposal (LB3) to redistrict seats in the Legislature.

The congressional plan advanced last week on a 36-10 count, three votes more than the 33 that would be required to break a filibuster. All the no votes were cast by Democrats.