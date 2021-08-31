Redistricting special session must be completed within two weeks, speaker tells senators

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers has informed state senators that they need to complete this year's once-every-decade redistricting task within two weeks after they convene for a special legislative session Sept. 13.

"It is important to complete our work by Friday, Sept. 24, and I ask all of you to be available for late-night sessions when floor debate begins through that time so we can complete our work," Hilgers wrote in a message to senators.

The Legislature's redistricting committee, chaired by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, met at the Capitol on Monday to establish its operating procedures and will convene again Thursday.

The committee, composed of five Republicans and four Democrats, will present its recommendations for reshaping legislative and congressional districts, along with a number of other government units, to the Legislature when it convenes after first submitting those plans to public hearings in Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island.

The redistricting process has been accelerated this year because of the long delay in completing the census as a result of pandemic restrictions.

This year's redistricting focus has centered on legislative districts as rural state senators prepare to battle to hold on to as many seats as possible.