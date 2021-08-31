Redistricting special session must be completed within two weeks, speaker tells senators

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers has informed state senators that they need to complete this year's once-every-decade redistricting task within two weeks after they convene for a special legislative session Sept. 13.
"It is important to complete our work by Friday, Sept. 24, and I ask all of you to be available for late-night sessions when floor debate begins through that time so we can complete our work," Hilgers wrote in a message to senators.
The Legislature's redistricting committee, chaired by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, met at the Capitol on Monday to establish its operating procedures and will convene again Thursday.
The committee, composed of five Republicans and four Democrats, will present its recommendations for reshaping legislative and congressional districts, along with a number of other government units, to the Legislature when it convenes after first submitting those plans to public hearings in Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island.
The redistricting process has been accelerated this year because of the long delay in completing the census as a result of pandemic restrictions.
This year's redistricting focus has centered on legislative districts as rural state senators prepare to battle to hold on to as many seats as possible.
Census figures point to a gain of two seats in the Omaha-Lincoln-Sarpy County metropolitan complex, but rural senators appear determined to attempt to hold that increase to a single seat.
The focus in congressional redistricting will center on metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District, which has hosted the state's only competitive U.S. House of Representatives contests in recent decades.
Republican Rep. Don Bacon will be seeking reelection to a fourth term in a district in which he depends heavily on Sarpy County constituents to overwhelm a strong Democratic vote in Omaha.
But national attention focuses on that district and how it may be constructed now because Nebraska awards three of its five presidential electoral votes to the winner in each of its congressional districts while assigning the other two votes to the statewide victor.
President Joe Biden won the 2nd District vote this year, and fellow Democratic President Barack Obama won it in 2008 while both lost Nebraska's statewide vote.
If the Legislature creates 2nd District boundaries that attempt to build in Republican domination, "Nebraska may become completely irrelevant in presidential politics," according to a national political summary in Rasmussen Reports.
Meet the state senators making laws in 2021
Ray Aguilar
Joni Albrecht
John Arch
Carol Blood
Eliot Bostar
Bruce Bostelman
Tom Brandt
Tom Brewer
Tom Briese
John Cavanaugh
Machaela Cavanaugh
Robert Clements
Jen Day
Wendy DeBoer
Myron Dorn
Steve Erdman
Mike Flood
Curt Friesen
Suzanne Geist
Tim Gragert
Mike Groene
Steve Halloran
Ben Hansen
Matt Hansen
Mike Hilgers
Robert Hilkemann
Dan Hughes
Megan Hunt
Sen. Mark Kolterman
Steve Lathrop
Brett Lindstrom
Lou Ann Linehan
John Lowe
John McCollister
Mike McDonnell
Terrell McKinney
Adam Morfeld
Mike Moser
Dave Murman
Rich Pahls
Patty Pansing Brooks
Rita Sanders
Julie Slama
John Stinner
Tony Vargas
Lynne Walz
Justin Wayne
Matt Williams
Anna Wishart
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon