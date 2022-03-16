Report calls for replacing Omaha VA Hospital with new building

Omaha would get a new veterans hospital and Fremont and Council Bluffs would get new veterans clinics under proposals outlined in a Veterans Affairs report that calls for a massive, nationwide overhaul of its facilities.

The main losses for the state under the proposal would be eventual reductions in urgent care hours and nursing home beds at the Grand Island VA Medical Center and the closure of a small outpatient clinic in Sidney.

“It looks good for Nebraska veterans,” said Holden Armstrong, communications director for the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs.

The recommendations are, however, just a first step in what will be a long process, and one subject to change. The recommendations next will be reviewed by an independent commission, which has a year to review them. Members will seek public comment and likely will visit many of the communities listed in the proposals.

The panel’s recommendations eventually would go to Congress and President Joe Biden. If they’re approved, it would take a decade or more to implement many of the recommendations.

“That is a long way of saying we are a long way from any action happening,” said Ron Woolery, a regional VA spokesman.

Overall, 35 VA medical centers in 21 states would be closed or rebuilt under the proposal as part of the nearly $2 trillion infrastructure overhaul, according to the Military Times.

In the report, VA Secretary Denis McDonough wrote that the changes are a rethinking of where VA facilities are located and how they deliver care. The average age of a VA facility is 60 years old. More health care now is being delivered on an outpatient rather than an inpatient basis. Most VA facilities also were built before women entered the armed forces in force.

The report recommends building a new hospital in Omaha on or “in the vicinity” of the current hospital footprint near 41st Street and Woolworth Avenue rather than renovating the building. Built in 1950, both inpatient and surgical spaces as well as the emergency department are old and undersized, and the structure won’t allow for renovations to bring it up to current VA standards. The recommendations for Nebraska carry a price tag of $1.07 billion.

The report also recommends that the VA explore “construction and community partnership opportunities with academic affiliates or others.”

The Omaha VA already has been exploring a public-private partnership to improve inpatient hospital and surgical facilities for veterans. One possibility would include such a facility as part of a proposed new teaching hospital and national surge facility, dubbed Project NExT, on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

To help lay the groundwork for a potential new inpatient facility, U.S. Rep. Don Bacon and U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, both Nebraska Republicans, last summer introduced legislation reauthorizing the CHIP-IN for Veterans Act. The 2016 federal law provided for public-private partnerships that made possible the new, $86 million outpatient center on the Omaha VA campus.

Fischer said she and her staff are reviewing the VA’s report, which was required by the VA MISSION Act that Congress passed in 2018 and that she co-sponsored.

“As this process continues,” Fischer said in a statement, “I will closely monitor it every step of the way to ensure Nebraska veterans receive the quality care they have earned now and into the future.

“I worked with former Rep. Brad Ashford to advance our bill that successfully facilitated the development of the new VA ambulatory clinic in Omaha. The clinic was built ahead of schedule and under budget as a result of the public-private partnership the bill created. My priority will be to continue to work to provide Nebraska veterans with needed services.”

Bacon said he fully supports the initiative to build a new VA medical facility in Omaha, as well as the VA’s openness to exploring not only VA construction but also community partnership opportunities.

“Whether it’s providing physical therapy, hearing and vision services, or more beds, we need to ensure America’s heroes receive the medical treatment they have earned through their service to our nation,” he said in a statement.

In addition to recommending a new Omaha VA hospital, the report calls for adding physical therapy, audiology and optometry services at its Bellevue clinic and establishing new clinics in Fremont and Council Bluffs. That would increase access to primary care and outpatient mental health services in those areas.

The report also calls for shifting urgent care services at the Grand Island VA Medical Center to same-day appointments, due to low urgent care volumes. The agency also recommends scaling back the number of nursing home beds at the Grand Island facility once a new 34-bed center opens at Midland Hospital in Papillion.

That facility, a partnership between CHI Health and the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System, is expected to open in June on the fifth and sixth floors of the hospital at 11111 S. 84th St. It will provide short-stay rehabilitation, skilled nursing care and memory care to veterans.

The Sidney outpatient clinic recommended for closure has seen declining use in recent years. It served only 663 people in 2019, a level the report labeled “unsustainable.” Veterans would have access to similar care at a local hospital.

