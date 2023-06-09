Jared McNett Online editor/Politics reporter/Podcaster Follow Jared McNett Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SIOUX CITY — Texas businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley said it was about two years ago he knew he was going to run for the 2024 Republican nomination for president.

The 55-year-old father of five said he found when he talked with businesspeople and church leaders about restoring unity, it "resonated with people's hearts."

"I really believe that, as president of the United States, if you want unity in your country you have to start speaking to it ... and not just speaking to it but let's pick some areas to work on that are not Republican or Democratic issues but American issues," Binkley said.

To Binkley, issues such as health care, the national debt and the border are ones where citizens can still put country over party even in a highly-charged partisan environment. The president and CEO of Generational Group, a Richardson, Texas-based business consultancy company with over 300 employees, said the financial future of the next generation is at stake because of how financial matters are treated.

"I've got to communicate to the American people that we've got some sacrifices to make. My company, any church, any state, they have to have a budget. The U.S. economy is the only one that we haven't had a budget for over 30 years...so if we can make a decision to get a balanced budget and actually work on paying off this debt in the next 10-15 years, then the next generation is going to be in a healthy place," Binkley said.

In the more distant past, Binkley said he didn't spend a lot of time thinking about politics.

He and his wife Ellie, who was born in South Korea, were too focused on raising their children, one of whom was adopted from Ellie's home country, holding down jobs and doing ministerial work. Binkley said the calling to do such work in the Dallas area came after his brother was killed in a collision with a drunk driver in 2001.

During a 30-minute chat in the Journal newsroom on Friday, Binkley talked about the economy, immigration, abortion, former President Donald Trump and how he gains traction as a longshot talking about a divided culture in a fielded crowded with candidates doubling down on "culture war issues." As of now, he's run campaign ads across the state and has scheduled stops this month in Des Moines, Urbandale and Waverly and at a Republican banquet in Keokuk in July.

In this crowded presidential field, Binkley recognizes he has to set himself apart. "Once we get on the debate stage, I think we're gonna be able to communicate clearly what's the vision for our country. The other vision our friends in the party have is the same vision, divide and conquer," Binkley said.

The candidate was asked if former President Trump has contributed to divisiveness in society.

"Unfortunately, yes, in some ways. He stands up. He's bold. He's got a lot of great ideas on some things but he's not led with a message of unity and I think that's what we need today," he said.

Binkley is pro-life and wants to make adoption easier.

"It's not just about caring for the unborn, it's also caring about every child. If I really care about children, whether they're born or unborn, then let's do it holistically. We have a lot of people that are wanting to adopt children today, but sometimes they can cost $20,000 or $30,000. I think we ought to try and figure out how to make that more affordable."

He also talked about transforming the nation's healthcare system.

"I'm not a health care expert but I am a business person and health care inflation is about 40% higher than regular inflation for the last 20 years. So it is completely broken. It is eating away our economy," Binkley said.

Binkley believes the political parties can come together over the issue of immigration. "Republicans typically want to secure the border. Many of the Democrats want some sort of success plan for the immigrants who are here. I actually feel like we can secure our border. We need funding. If we do that and can actually have a plan, some sort of work registration plan for the immigrants who are here, we can accomplish this."

His campaign slogan is "Believe."

Binkley said a recent Gallup poll showed that 39% of Americans today believe that patriotism is important. About the same percentage think that God is important.

"There's greatness in our country. There's something God has for all of us. We've got to brighten that flame up again and recognize that we have the greatest nation in the world."