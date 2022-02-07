Retired lieutenant colonel from Offutt joins Fortenberry's GOP challengers

A newly retired lieutenant colonel from Offutt Air Force Base is the latest Republican to file for the congressional seat occupied by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

John “Glen” Weaver said his run for political office provides him an opportunity to continue serving his country.

“We need a point of reflection and clarity in this country,” he said. “I want to bring decency and honesty to the district.”

Weaver, 45, retired as chief of the 55th Wing Command Post. He has served two stints at the base for a total of 15 years.

Weaver has served 22 years with the Air Force and has been on 11 deployments, including in the Middle East and Southwest Asia. He has been on the ground and flown combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. His years in the military, his experience with national security and time at Offutt position him well to serve the district, he said.

Weaver is an Omaha resident, which places him outside of the 1st Congressional District’s boundaries. He said he intends to move to Bellevue, which is in the 1st District. House members are not required to live within the district they represent.

Running against Rep. Don Bacon, a retired brigadier general, in the 2nd District, wasn’t an option, Weaver said, adding that the two agree on many issues.

“He’s my wingman,” he said.

Weaver will be competing against two well-established Republican political figures and two lesser-known candidates.

A major political battle has developed in the 1st District between Fortenberry and State Sen. Mike Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature.

Fortenberry has been indicted by a federal grand jury on allegations of receiving foreign campaign contributions. Those legal problems have raised the possibility that he has lost the advantage of incumbency and could be vulnerable in the general election. Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman have endorsed Flood.

Also running on the Republican side are Thireena Yuki Connely of Palmyra, and Curtis D. Huffman of La Vista.

On the Democratic side are State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and activist Jazari Kual. Republicans have held the seat since 1967.

The primary election is May 10.

In announcing his first bid for elected office, Weaver said he isn’t politically connected.

“But I have faith in the American people and public,” he said. “I hope they will see me for the authentic and hardworking person that I am.”

Weaver and his wife, Brianna, a physician at the Nebraska Medical Center, have a daughter and a second child on the way.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0