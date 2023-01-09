Reynolds appears in ad advocating school choice legislation

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will appear in a new 30-second ad promoting legislation that would create state-funded private school scholarships.

Priorities for Iowa, a conservative political action committee based in Des Moines, launched a six-figure ad buy across Iowa in support of Reynolds’ “school choice” legislation.

The group announced the new ad Monday featuring the governor in a classroom discussing the need to give parents more choices for their children’s education.

In the video, Reynolds states Iowa has increased school funding by $1 billion in the past decade.

"But money alone isn’t the solution. Parents also need choice," Reynolds says in the ad. "To send their kids to whatever school is best for them regardless of income or ZIP code."

Iowa House Republicans have pushed back on the voucher program for the past two years over objections from rural school districts who fear the proposal would sap state aid to public schools and limit course offerings, lead to larger class sizes and force more school consolidations.

The proposal, which was a major plank of Reynolds’ re-election campaign and one of her top priorities for the newly begun 2023 legislative session, would have taken about $5,360 out of a public school for each student who took advantage of the program, for use at a private or charter school. That plan would have made 10,000 scholarships available to families. The plan included a provision that distributed some of a student’s per-pupil funding to rural schools to mitigate some of the negative effects.

The Iowa State Education Association, a teachers union in Iowa, criticized the ad Monday.

“Iowa families already have a choice in where they send their students to school,” ISEA President Mike Beranek said in a statement. “Iowa families do not want to use public money for private schools to pick and choose who they will admit. Private school vouchers pull critical resources from public schools which educate 90 percent of our students. Iowa families choose public money for public schools.”