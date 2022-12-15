Reynolds bars state agencies from TikTok

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered Tuesday that the popular TikTok social media platform be banned from state-owned devices and prohibited state agencies from subscribing to or owning a TikTok account.

Her move follows similar bans in other states and coincides with far broader legislation introduced Tuesday in Congress that would ban all transactions from any social media company in or under the influence of China and Russia and others.

“It is clear that TikTok represents a national security risk to our country and I refuse to subject the citizens of Iowa to that risk,” Reynolds said in a statement. “They trust us with their personal and confidential information and we will take every step possible to protect it, including from the Chinese government. The safety of Iowans is my number one priority and that includes their cybersecurity.”

In Congress, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, announced legislation that would essentially ban the short-video app from operating in the United States. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisc., and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill, introduced a companion bill in the House, according to reports in Axios, CNN, NBC and others.

The lawmakers said the bill aims to protect Americans from foreign adversaries who might use social media to surveil Americans or spread propaganda. TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance.

Other states that ban TikTok from government devises include Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Maryland and South Carolina. The U.S. military also has banned the app on government devices.

Photos: Christmas Greetings on Main in Waverly Christmas Greetings 1 Christmas Greetings 2 Christmas Greetings 4 Christmas Greetings 6 Christmas Greetings 7 Christmas Greetings 9 Christmas Greetings 10 Christmas Greetings 11