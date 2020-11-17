Reynolds continues calls for Iowans to fight COVID; White House report says Iowa spread ‘exponential and unyielding’

The state’s 14-day average for new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday crept over 4,000 for the first time during the pandemic. That average only hit 1,000 for the first time just a month ago.

The state’s 14-day average for daily new deaths was also at an all-time high on Tuesday, as was the number of Iowans currently hospitalized for COVID-19: 1,510. That’s triple what it was just four weeks ago. And the 14-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations has doubled over just the past two weeks.

“Of course we all know that’s not sustainable,” Reynolds said.

The White House report also calls for all students and teachers in K-12 schools to wear masks; there is no such requirement in Iowa. And the report says states should consider pausing extracurricular activities, including athletics, because transmission is taking place not between the participants, but the “surrounding activities.” Reynolds’ new orders paused youth sports, but not high school athletics. The new orders do limit the number of people who can attend athletic events.

Reynolds also issued a call for Iowans who have been infected with and recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to a blood center that can use it in a new treatment that has been helping some COVID-19 patients recover.