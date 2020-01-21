Reynolds creating bureau designed to prevent school shootings

Reynolds has proposed hiring two staff members who can train teachers, school administrators and local law enforcement as well as considering apps and other tools that students could use to anonymously report concerns and any threatening behavior they see.

She said the cost of her proposal would be about $2 million in the first year, then carry an ongoing cost of about $1.5 million annually — an expense she hoped legislators would embrace this session.

Stephan Bayens, commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, said the goal would be to offer presentation “so we do not have someone that blossoms into a school shooter.”

Officials said K-12 school safety is critical to producing learners who can thrive if they first feel protected regardless of the size or location of the schools they attend.

“We live in a time where we can no longer simply assume that our schools remain kind of the safe havens of our children,” said Bayens. “Unfortunately those times have changed and we must change with them.”