Reynolds did not consult public health staff before lifting COVID restrictions, official tells Democrats

A state public health department spokeswoman said the department advises the governor daily on the state’s pandemic response, but did not address whether Reynolds sought the agency’s advice on her latest decision.

“It took my breath away for a moment,” said Lindsay James, a Democratic state lawmaker from Dubuque, who was on Monday morning’s public health briefing. “It is absolutely mind-boggling to me that the governor didn’t consult her own public health experts when making such a major public health decision for our state. This is not a small decision; this is a major decision.”

Reynolds on Friday afternoon updated her COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, eliminating most restrictions that had been in place to combat COVID-19’s spread. Her latest update ended a requirement that people wear face coverings in public when around other people for at least 15 minutes; lifted a cap on the number of customers businesses like restaurants and bars could have at the same time, as well as social distancing requirements; and lifted a cap on the number of people who can gather in public.