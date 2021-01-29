Reynolds signs bill requiring in-person education option, makes pitch for other school bill

The Republican-controlled Iowa Senate passed Reynolds’ proposal this week. It now heads to the GOP-led House, where Speaker Pat Grassley said it will be considered, but not immediately. But Rep. Brent Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs, said he doesn't see the bill making its way through the House in its current form. Siegrist is an assistant majority leader.

"There are not the votes in the House to pass that bill. There are not the votes in House Republican caucus, at least now. Not even close," he said during the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce's legislative Zoom event on Friday. "There is a lot of opposition to that language, because of what it would mean long-term for a system of vouchers in the state of Iowa."

No Democrats in the Senate voted in favor of the measure. Three Republicans joined Democrats in opposition.