Reynolds: State has ‘strong case’ in appeal of $1.5 million discrimination judgement

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds said her legal advisers are confident their appeal of a $1.5 million judgement levied against her predecessor’s administration will be successful, and she disputed the suggestion the best her team can hope for is a re-trial.

Reynolds’ administration has appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court a jury’s finding that former state worker’s compensation commissioner Chris Godfrey, who is gay, was the victim of discrimination and retaliation in 2011 when former Gov. Terry Branstad tried to force him to quit and then cut his pay.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday at the governor’s mansion on Terrace Hill after the annual turkey pardoning ceremony, Reynolds said her legal team is confident in its appeal, and that the cost of pursuing the appeal is worthwhile given the size of the $1.5 million judgement.

“They have a 182-page brief that outlines the issues that they saw with the case,” Reynolds said of her legal advisers. “I think it would be irresponsible for me not to at this point, take it to the next step, because the cost at this point is minimal.”

Reynolds, who was Branstad’s lieutenant governor in 2011, pushed back when asked if the best her administration could hope for is a re-trial.