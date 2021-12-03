 Skip to main content
Ricketts adviser, spokesman named new state GOP director

These are Nebraska's constitutional officers and the heads of the state's code agencies, who serve in the governor's Cabinet.

A longtime voice for Gov. Pete Ricketts is leaving state government to lead the Nebraska Republican Party.

Taylor Gage will become the party’s executive director Dec. 6, replacing two-year director Ryan Hamilton, who is leaving for a campaign job in Nevada.

Gage, the grandson of former Gov. Kay Orr, has worked for Ricketts for eight years, most recently as director of strategic communications. Before joining the governor’s office, he worked on campaigns for Ricketts and Sen. Deb Fischer, and served the state Republican Party as its convention and outreach coordinator in 2010.

"Taylor brings a wealth of experience and relationships to grow the state party and elect more Republicans,” Dan Welch, the party’s chairman, said in a news release. “We are fortunate to have him on board.”

In a statement, Ricketts thanked Gage for his years of service, particularly through the statewide flooding of 2019 and the pandemic of the past two years.

“His input has shaped our work through it all. Taylor has been a valued advisor, and I look forward to what’s next for him.”

Hamilton is leaving Nebraska to serve as a senior official in the U.S. Senate campaign of Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general.

“Ryan is originally from Nevada and being closer to his family and where he grew up played a factor in him ultimately coming to this decision,” Tyson Shepard, political director of the Nebraska Republican Party, said in an email.

Taylor Gage

Gage

 Courtesy photo

