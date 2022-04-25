Ricketts again rejects offers for rental assistance under federal pressure

Despite federal pressure from the U.S. Treasury Department, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts doubled down Friday on his decision not to seek additional rental assistance.

Ricketts sent a letter Friday to Deputy Treasury Secretary Adewale Adeyemo after receiving a letter from Adeyemo last week urging him to apply for $48 million in federal rental assistance available to Nebraska. Although Ricketts never outright denies Adeyemo's offer in his response, a spokesperson for Ricketts office confirmed the governor's plans have not changed.

"It would be irresponsible of me as Governor to take federal dollars that we do not need," Ricketts said in his letter.

Ricketts repeatedly has rejected opportunities to seek the second round of federal aid through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, even vetoing a legislative bill that would have required him to apply.

Nebraska was allocated more than $150 million in the first round of ERAP, and had $120 million available in the second round. The deadline to apply for the money initially was reported as March 31, but according to Adeyemo's letter, Nebraska still can apply for the first 40% of the $120 million, about $48 million, until April 30.

If the state receives that funding, a U.S. Treasury official said Nebraska still could access extra funds up to $120 million based its ability to use the money. After April 30, Adeyemo said the Treasury Department will begin distributing Nebraska’s unused 60% of ERAP money, about $72 million, to other areas, with first priority given to other grantees within the state, including Omaha and Lincoln.

Through most of Ricketts' two-page letter, he attests to Nebraska's economic stability as his main reason for not seeking the additional funds. He said because he did not enforce statewide lockdowns, mandate masks or issue vaccine passports, Nebraska didn't face the same negative economic impacts other states still might be experiencing.

"Our businesses were able to stay open. Our children were able to return to school. And our mothers and fathers were able to continue to work. We have not been in a pandemic emergency since the summer of 2021," Ricketts said.

That claim is disputed by multiple advocacy groups, including Nebraska Appleseed. Ken Smith, the nonprofit's economic justice program director, estimated 75,000 Nebraska households still struggle to make rent. He said Ricketts' "senseless" decision to deny further funding will cause some Nebraskans to lose their homes.

Ricketts said he has not been shown any data to support the argument that renters' needs are any higher in 2022 than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

In the letter, Ricketts repeated his common argument that Nebraska still has nearly $30 million in unused funds from the first round of ERAP, which will expire at the end of September. He said the state has expended only about 45% of its first-round funds.

Ricketts also criticized the high federal spending during the pandemic, arguing it contributed to national inflation. He said Nebraska's "strong economic success" could act as a study for Adeyemo as the U.S. Treasury Department helps other states recover.

"Flooding the economy with nearly ($2 trillion) of stimulus money and incentivizing people to rely on the government only exacerbates the issues we face as a nation," Ricketts said.

