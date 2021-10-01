Ricketts appoints Sen. Slama’s twin sister to Sarpy election post

Emily A. Ethington, who has served as a field director for the Republican Party in Sarpy County and for her twin sister, state Sen. Julie Slama, has been named Sarpy County election commissioner.

Gov. Pete Ricketts made the appointment, which was announced Thursday.

Ethington, 25, has been a branch administrator for Edward Jones since April, according to her LinkedIn profile. Before that, she was a commercial loan assistant at Pinnacle Bank in Lincoln for almost three years.

From July to November 2020, she was the field director for the Sarpy County Republican Party, and from July 2019 to November 2020, she served as field director for Slama.

She succeeds Michelle Andahl, who had served in the position since 2017. The salary for the position is $86,842.

The governor appoints the election commissioner for counties larger than 100,000 people — currently Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster. Those commissioners must then appoint a deputy of the opposite political party.

Elections in Nebraska's 90 other counties are typically run by the county clerk or someone in the clerk’s office.

Ethington, who lives in Papillion, received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Peru State College.

According to a press release from Ricketts, she has volunteered with Cornhusker Girls State as a counselor, with Meals on Wheels through Tabitha Health, and with the Food Bank of Lincoln’s Backpack Program.

In 2019, Ricketts appointed Julie Slama, who had served as press secretary for his 2018 reelection campaign, to a vacant seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

Slama, who lives in Sterling, won a bitterly contested election in 2020 against a fellow Republican to continue representing her southeast Nebraska district in the officially nonpartisan Legislature.

