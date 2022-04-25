Ricketts brands GOP gubernatorial candidate Brett Lindstrom as 'a liberal'

Echoing TV attack ads targeting Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha in his bid for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday described the two-term state senator as "a liberal (who) does not have a conservative voting record in the Legislature."

Ricketts pointed to Lindstrom votes to increase the state gas tax when he joined a legislative majority in overriding a gubernatorial veto, extend benefits to people brought into the United States illegally when they were children and to override the governor's veto of a bill to repeal the death penalty.

The governor is supporting University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus in the hard-fought May 10 GOP gubernatorial primary battle.

Lindstrom has been targeted by recent attack ads as the Republican contest appears to be narrowing with early frontrunner Charles Herbster of Falls City battling allegations that he has inappropriately touched or groped a number of women in recent years.

Herbster denies those charges and has filed a lawsuit against Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, who has publicly accused him.

Ricketts' comments came in answer to questioning at a news conference at which he unveiled a new state plan to provide 100% tuition reimbursement to children of state employees who enroll in community colleges to learn and develop workforce skills that can lead to employment in Nebraska.

"We need to get people the skills to get available jobs in the workforce," the governor said.

Paul Illich, president of Southeast Community College in Lincoln, said the state's community college system "provides a skilled workforce (that is) vital to economic development" in Nebraska.

Ninety percent of its graduates stay in the state, he said, and help strengthen the economy.

As many as a thousand children may be eligible for the assistance with costs to the state estimated at $500,000 in the first year and $1 million in the second year. The benefit will provide 100% tuition support up to age 25.

In answer to a question, Jason Jackson, director of the Department of Administrative Services and the state's chief human resources officer, said the same benefit is not being extended to students who enroll at the University of Nebraska, but that the state would "evaluate the first two years (of the new program) before considering expansion."

Jackson said the program will provide a new benefit for state employees while addressing the state's workforce, economic development and youth retention needs.

"Jobs are available," Ricketts said, and Nebraska is "competing for talent" to fill them.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

