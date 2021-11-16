Ricketts calls on fans to act respectfully, speaks out about response to kneeling players

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday urged Husker fans to treat opposing players respectfully, even those who kneel during "The Star Spangled Banner."

The governor spoke out about the fans who shouted at three Maryland volleyball players when they took a knee before the Maryland-Nebraska match Friday. Among the shouters, according to Landon Flux, who sang the national anthem, was one who yelled, “Stand up you piece of trash."

Ricketts weighed in on Monday, in response to a question at a news conference about adoption.

"I think it's disgraceful to kneel during the national anthem, especially when we're talking about Veterans Day," the governor said. "We have people who died for this flag.

"Having said that, however, we're also known for having the best fans in college sports, and two wrongs don't make a right here," he said. "Our fans should be respectful to the teams that come in from other places."

The game was played one day after Veterans Day.

The incident left several Husker players in tears. After the match, Nebraska coach John Cook said he was "disappointed" at the fan behavior and said that a volleyball match was not the place to express personal views.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts also called for respect and Alberts apologized to the Maryland volleyball program.

After the match, the Nebraska players met with Maryland players at the net to apologize for the pregame incident.

Earlier in the news conference, Ricketts urged Nebraskans to consider adopting or fostering children in need. He said the number of foster children adopted last year was down sharply compared with prior years, which he attributed to the effects of the pandemic.

"Please, step up and get involved and be that adoptive family," he said.

According to information from the Department of Health and Human Services, the 360 children adopted in 2020 was the lowest number since 2005. This year appears to be headed for a similar total, as there have been 304 adoptions this year.

State officials noted, however, that the 646 children waiting for adoption is only slightly higher than normal. Of those, about 100 have been placed in a potential adoptive home.

Maralee Bradley, who, with her husband, has five adopted children, two biological children and one foster child, said people can make a difference by adopting but also by offering support, nurturing and encouragement to foster and adoptive children and their families around them.

"Adoption is not the happy ending to a child's story because it is just the beginning," she said. "Families like mine can thrive when we have the love, understanding and support of our community around us."

