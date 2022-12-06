Ricketts confirms he will seek U.S. Senate seat

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday that he will apply to fill U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse's seat once Sasse resigns in January, confirming suspicions that he would seek the position.

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen opened applications for the seat on Monday and will continue taking applicants through Dec. 23. Ricketts is widely thought to be the top candidate for the seat, as he was one of Pillen's top endorsers during his campaign.

Ricketts' term as governor will end Jan. 5 after being term-limited at eight years. Sasse's resignation will be effective Jan. 8. Sasse is resigning to become the next president of the University of Florida.

“This decision is the result of many hours of prayer and family discussions,” Ricketts said in a press release. “For me, it came down to a single question: How can I best serve the people of Nebraska and advance our conservative values? In Congress, we’re in a fight for the future of our nation, and it’s a fight we have to win."

If appointed, Ricketts said he would work on many of the same issues he prioritized as governor, including cutting taxes and improving public safety. He also vowed to work on national security and "protect our most sacred freedoms."

Ricketts has sought a seat in the U.S. Senate before. During the 2006 midterm elections, he lost against incumbent Democrat Ben Nelson.

Those interested in Sasse's seat or State Sen. Mike Hilgers seat in the Nebraska Legislature representing Legislative District 21 can submit their applications by mail to the Nebraska State Capitol Room 1315, 1445 K St., Lincoln, NE 68508, or online at nebraska.gov/appointments. Hilgers just was elected as Nebraska's next attorney general.