Ricketts criticizes Biden for 'weakening' border policies; ACLU says reform is needed

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday added another criticism of President Joe Biden: his border policies.

Since Biden, a Democrat, took office, the Republican governor has jabbed him for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, for what Ricketts called his “overreach” on climate policy and for dropping a ban on U.S. foreign aid for agencies that perform abortions.

On Monday, Ricketts issued a press release “warning” Biden that he was “weakening” U.S. border protections, creating a surge of unaccompanied children trying to enter the country. That raises the possibility of a humanitarian crisis, the governor said.

“President Biden’s recent actions on immigration policy appear to be more about reversing decisions made by former President Trump than actually protecting the health and safety of Americans and people looking to follow the law to come to our country,” Ricketts said.

But an official with the ACLU of Nebraska said Nebraskans of both parties recognize the need for immigration reform and want to end the “divisive rhetoric” of the Trump years.