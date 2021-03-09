Ricketts criticizes Biden for 'weakening' border policies; ACLU says reform is needed

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday added another criticism of President Joe Biden: his border policies.
Since Biden, a Democrat, took office, the Republican governor has jabbed him for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, for what Ricketts called his “overreach” on climate policy and for dropping a ban on U.S. foreign aid for agencies that perform abortions.
On Monday, Ricketts issued a press release “warning” Biden that he was “weakening” U.S. border protections, creating a surge of unaccompanied children trying to enter the country. That raises the possibility of a humanitarian crisis, the governor said.
“President Biden’s recent actions on immigration policy appear to be more about reversing decisions made by former President Trump than actually protecting the health and safety of Americans and people looking to follow the law to come to our country,” Ricketts said.
But an official with the ACLU of Nebraska said Nebraskans of both parties recognize the need for immigration reform and want to end the “divisive rhetoric” of the Trump years.
“We need a clean break from the xenophobic, harmful practices that have defined immigration enforcement for too long — and the same goes for politicians cynically fearmongering about immigration to score political points,” said Rose Godinez, the ACLU’s legal and policy counsel.
Since taking office, Biden has halted Trump’s border wall construction program and resurrected the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program that allows children brought to the U.S. illegally as children to live and work here legally. He also relaxed a Trump policy that required 65,000 asylum seekers to wait in Mexico until their applications for asylum were reviewed in court.
But there has been heightened concern about an increase in border crossings and use of detention facilities for immigrant children and families. Biden dispatched aides to the border over the weekend to report on the situation.
Other GOP officials have also criticized Biden’s recent moves on immigration.
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told a Fox News interviewer that “the border is breaking down as I speak.” Graham predicted that immigration would be a bigger issue during the midterm elections in 2022 than it was when Trump was elected in 2016.
LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES
Darian Sird
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DARIAN is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Diego Ovidio Flores
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DIEGO is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Adrian Dujuan Sird-black
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ADRIAN is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tra Niyah Grimes
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
TRA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lyleigh Jean Brewer
|Date Missing:
|02-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LYLEIGH is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Azaria Ranae Bucker
|Date Missing:
|02-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|26
|Current Age:
|26
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AZARIA is a 26 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lakira L Knott
|Date Missing:
|02-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAKIRA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 190 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Juan A Montelongo
|Date Missing:
|02-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Morrill CO SO Bridgeport
JUAN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brandon Scott Holdcroft
|Date Missing:
|02-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|37
|Current Age:
|37
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Red Willow CO SO McCook
BRANDON is a 37 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Jose Soto
|Date Missing:
|02-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSE is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mona C Kosiba-iloff
|Date Missing:
|02-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|60
|Current Age:
|60
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MONA is a 60 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Christopher Flanders
|Date Missing:
|02-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Winnebago PD BIA
CHRISTOPHER is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Evelyn Hinman
|Date Missing:
|02-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
EVELYN is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Samara Medina
|Date Missing:
|02-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
SAMARA is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 190 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jeremiah E Steele
|Date Missing:
|02-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JEREMIAH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Brenda L Dunn
|Date Missing:
|02-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|61
|Current Age:
|61
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|245
|Agency:
|Butler CO SO David City
BRENDA is a 61 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 245 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Christian Welte
|Date Missing:
|02-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|201
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
CHRISTIAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 201 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ajah Lewis
|Date Missing:
|02-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Purple
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|225
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AJAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 225 lbs. She has Purple hair and Brown eyes.
Matthew J Cave
|Date Missing:
|02-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|44
|Current Age:
|44
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|240
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MATTHEW is a 44 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 240 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tyler Christopher Haney
|Date Missing:
|01-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYLER is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Caleb Mark-anthony Knave
|Date Missing:
|01-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CALEB is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Cerenity Rose Fitzpatrick
|Date Missing:
|01-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CERENITY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 190 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Green eyes.
Patrick D Bowers
|Date Missing:
|01-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
PATRICK is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Daemeisha Elaine Luellen
|Date Missing:
|01-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|320
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAEMEISHA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 320 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jaxon P Thomas
|Date Missing:
|01-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|12
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Ralston PD
JAXON is a 12 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
J0hn Garcia
|Date Missing:
|01-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
J0HN is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Wanda S Brewster
|Date Missing:
|01-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|54
|Current Age:
|54
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|168
|Agency:
|Seward CO SO Seward
WANDA is a 54 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 168 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Xavier J Gulley
|Date Missing:
|01-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
XAVIER is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dammia Maleka
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAMMIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jessica Hamadi
|Date Missing:
|01-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSICA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zymira I Royal
|Date Missing:
|01-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZYMIRA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.