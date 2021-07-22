Ricketts defends decision to send troopers to Texas

Citing the need to assist a fellow state that is battling a wave of illegal immigration, Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday defended his decision to dispatch Nebraska State Patrol troopers to the Texas border with Mexico without assurance that Nebraska will be reimbursed for the $500,000 in estimated expenses by the state.

Nebraska signed an agreement that it would not seek reimbursement with the understanding that a special session of the Texas legislature might provide some reimbursement, Ricketts told a news conference.

But, he said, "Democrats are holding up that reimbursement possibility by fleeing the state."

That was a reference to the decision by Democratic lawmakers to leave Texas and fly to Washington in an effort to deny the legislature a quorum that is necessary to enact a package of proposed voting restrictions that prompted the special session.

It is common practice for states to help one another with security needs, Ricketts said, usually with compensation, but sometimes without such guarantees.

"We knew there was no guarantee that we would be reimbursed," he said. "There's still an opportunity. I hope there is reimbursement."