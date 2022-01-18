Ricketts endorses Regent Jim Pillen in governor's race

Gov. Pete Ricketts endorsed Jim Pillen on Tuesday, throwing his support as the state's top Republican behind the Columbus pig farmer in the upcoming primary race for governor.

Speaking in the Capitol Rotunda in front of the Pillen campaign team, several state senators and other Republican politicos, Ricketts said Pillen shared his vision for Nebraska.

"He understands what it's going to take to lead this state going forward," the governor said.

A member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents since 2013, Pillen and Ricketts have voiced their support for one another since the former Husker defensive back announced his campaign nearly a year ago.

Pillen last summer sponsored a resolution banning NU from "imposing" critical race theory on students -- a measure Ricketts backed then and lauded again on Tuesday -- and several former Ricketts campaign staffers now work for the pork producer's campaign.

But Ricketts withheld his official endorsement until Tuesday, when he said Pillen's commitment to cutting taxes, limiting spending "at all levels of government" and his opposition to abortion earned his endorsement.

The governor also said Pillen had "lived the American Dream" in agriculture, growing a tenant farm into one of the largest hog operations in the U.S. that now employs more than 1,000 people.

Pillen said if elected he will focus on expanding opportunities for young Nebraskans to get an education and a job in the state, slashing taxes and government spending and expanding agriculture.

"Our values is what it's all about -- protecting our kids, making sure our kids are protected and raised under parents' guidance for what's the most important," he said, "and maintaining common sense values."

Ricketts' endorsement comes as the Republican primary for the governor's race switches into high gear.

Charles Herbster, a Falls City cattle producer and agricultural adviser to former President Donald Trump, secured Trump's endorsement for governor and has had a media presence through campaign commercials for months.

Pillen has raised $5.4 million in contributions to date -- an amount that dwarfs the initial campaign finance reports for previous Republican candidates' for governor -- and had $4.1 million in cash in hand moving into 2022.

The Republican contest also includes Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha and former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha, along with a number of other announced candidates. Michael Connely of York, Donna Nicole Carpenter of Lincoln and Lela McNinch of Lincoln have filed with the secretary of state.

Pillen has campaigned in all 93 of Nebraska's counties, according to his Facebook page.

Tuesday's announcement preceded a fly-around the state with Ricketts and former Gov. Kay Orr with stops planned in Norfolk, Kearney, North Platte and Omaha.

