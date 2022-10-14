Ricketts gives $314K to new PAC targeting GOP lawmaker running for Nebraska regent

A new political action committee has emerged in Nebraska with the backing of Gov. Pete Ricketts, and its first move took aim at an outgoing GOP state lawmaker.

Ricketts last month gave $314,000 to the group, dubbed the Nebraska Future Action Fund, making him the PAC’s first and only donor, according to the latest filings from the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. The only expenditure the group documented in its filing was roughly $51,000 to oppose outgoing state Sen. Matt Williams’ campaign for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Little is known about this new PAC. Its website hasn’t officially launched, and the group didn’t respond to requests for comment. Neither did Ricketts. Both Williams and his opponent Kathy Wilmot said they knew nothing about the PAC’s goals.

More than $51,000 is a lot to spend on a regents race. Wilmot herself has only brought in roughly $50,000 in contributions this year — $10,000 of which came as a direct donation from Ricketts, according to her latest campaign filings. Williams has gathered about $96,000 in the same period.

Wilmot, of Beaver City, has the support of several other big-name Nebraska politicians and political groups, including the state GOP, former Gov. Kay Orr and former Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster. Regents races are nonpartisan, though both candidates are registered Republicans.

Wilmot said she’s earned this support by being a familiar face in Nebraska politics for about 30 years. She served on the State Board of Education for eight years, during which she said she developed a track record of voting to support conservative values. She said Williams doesn’t have the same consistency in his voting record.

Williams, a banker from Gothenburg, claims the $51,000 was largely spent on radio attack ads that paint him as a “liberal RINO,” which stands for “Republicans In Name Only.” Williams said his history in the Nebraska Legislature proves he has supported conservative policies like tax relief, abortion restrictions and increasing gun access.

“And those are the real facts,” Williams said.

Williams got crosswise with Ricketts over several issues during their overlapping time in office. Williams voted to override Ricketts’ vetoes on bills raising the gas tax to fund highway construction, repealing the death penalty and granting driver’s licenses and, later, professional and commercial licenses, to recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. Voters reinstated the death penalty after a referendum petition funded in part by Ricketts put the issue on the ballot.

Williams said what he believed was best for his constituents sometimes differed from Ricketts’ views, but Williams argued that he had the authority to make those decisions as a member of the policy-making branch of state government. He said it is “discouraging” to see attack ads become an increasingly common feature of Nebraska elections.

Ricketts routinely uses his wealth to influence political races in his home state. Earlier this year, he contributed nearly $1.28 million to Conservative Nebraska, a PAC that ran advertisements opposing Herbster and Sen. Brett Lindstrom — two Republican candidates for governor who challenged Ricketts’ preferred candidate, and the eventual winner of the primary, Jim Pillen.

But he’s not the only wealthy Nebraska political figure exerting financial force on the state’s politics. Herbster announced he was forming the Nebraska First PAC back in August. The PAC’s two main priorities are: opposing secret ballot voting to determine leadership roles in the Nebraska Legislature, and supporting permitless carry of concealed firearms, often called “constitutional carry.”

Williams called this trend “disturbing,” but acknowledged it was allowed under state law. He encouraged voters to do their own research, and not believe all the claims made in attack ads from PACs.

World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.