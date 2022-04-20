Ricketts gives Nebraska Legislature's performance a "wow!" rating

Gov. Pete Ricketts heaped praise on the Legislature on Wednesday as it completed its 2022 session, describing its work product as "historic … with generational impact."

"One word -- Wow!" the governor exclaimed as he opened his farewell remarks to state senators upon completion of a 60-day session that began on a cold January day.

"What fantastic work you have done," he declared.

The ceremonial end to the session unfolded before busloads of students from Minden and Hastings, who viewed the proceedings from the gallery.

Ricketts, in his final farewell address to the Legislature as his eight years in the governor's office begins to wind down, praised senators for enacting "the most significant tax relief bill we have ever had."

And he pointed to investment in potentially game-changing water projects, including proposed construction of a 4,000-acre lake between Lincoln and Omaha along with development of a South Platte River canal and reservoir system to secure and transport water from the river into the state from Colorado in accordance with terms of a century-old agreement between the two states.

Ricketts said designation of funding to help revitalize North Omaha and South Omaha could have "a generational impact."

This year's investments were fueled by an an influx of hundreds of millions of dollars of federal pandemic recovery assistance.

Ricketts pointed to Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, Revenue Committee Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and Appropriations Committee Chairman John Stinner of Gering for special praise.

The governor said he had "a wonderful working relationship" with Hilgers, saluted Linehan for leading the way to enactment of "the most significant tax relief bill we have ever had" and said Stinner has done "a phenomenal job" in managing the state budget during his tenure as chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

The tax package will provide additional property tax relief while decreasing state income taxes for most individuals and businesses in the state, Ricketts said.

The state's reaction to the coronavirus pandemic helped pave the road to the state's current success, he said.

"While other states were shutting down, you came back (to Lincoln) and did the people's work," he told the senators.

This Legislature also made "historic investments in public safety," the governor said, including setting aside $175 million for potential construction of a new state prison to replace the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

Ricketts has urged construction of the new prison.

In his own remarks that brought an end to the 2022 legislative session after departing senators had delivered their individual farewells, Hilgers pointed to individual achievements by state senators.

Hilgers said completing the task of legislative and congressional districting in a special session last September paved the way for the 2022 Legislature's "smashing success."

The Speaker called the roll of senators at the end of his remarks in a gesture designed to give each individual recognition prior to adjournment.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

