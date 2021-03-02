Ricketts joins 21 other governors in objecting to Biden's plan for distributing COVID aid

Gov. Pete Ricketts is joining the governors of 21 states in objecting to the way money would be distributed via President Joe Biden’s economic stimulus bill.

Ricketts, a Republican, joined 20 other GOP governors and one Democrat, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, in a joint statement that says a state's success in "keeping businesses open and people employed" should not penalize them in terms of the distribution of the COVID-19 recovery money.

Unlike past federal relief packages, the new stimulus bill would allocate aid based on a state’s unemployed population rather than its total population. That, the governors said, punishes states that "took a measured approach to the pandemic and entered the crisis with healthy state budgets and strong economies."

The joint statement was organized by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. It maintains that 33 states would be penalized by the proposed distribution formula.

"If Congress is going to provide aid to states, it should be on an equitable population basis,” McMaster said in a news release.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also signed on to the statement.