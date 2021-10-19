Ricketts launches $10 million campaign to have people come live and work in Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday announced the launch of a $10 million national marketing campaign funded by federal CARES Act money to attract people to come to Nebraska for jobs and to enjoy "the good life" that the state can provide.

The campaign initially will be targeted to audiences in the Kansas City, Denver, Chicago and Minneapolis media markets.

Nebraska has 50,000 job openings and a great quality of life, Ricketts said, and it's time to "tell the world our story."

The commercials, currently available at TheGoodLifeisCalling.com and on YouTube, will be broken into 30-second segments for advertising, Anthony Goins, director of the Department of Economic Development, said during the governor's news conference.

The campaign was developed in partnership with Archrival, a creative agency with a national reach that is headquartered in Lincoln.

"We have to keep the economic engine going," Archrival CEO and founder Clint Runge said. "We believe Nebraska can be an ideal landing spot for many people looking for business opportunities, to start a family or to relocate for a better cost of living."

Ricketts pointed to a number of statistics that can be used to attempt to have people consider moving to Nebraska, including a low unemployment rate.

"This is a great place to find jobs," the governor said. "Nebraska offers an unmatched quality of life.

"Nebraska is one big small town," he said, a great place to live.

Ricketts said he hopes young Nebraskans who may have left will consider coming back to raise their families here.

And he said Nebraska should be attractive to people who may be "looking for a better quality of life."

The state is "a welcoming home for all walks of life," Goins said.

Earlier in the afternoon, Ricketts fielded questions from several Nebraskans on his monthly call-in radio show arguing against any government or employer mandate requiring individuals to be vaccinated and/or wear masks to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

"I am grateful to have the vaccine. It's the best tool to fight the pandemic, and I encourage people to get vaccinated," Ricketts said. "But I agree 100% that it should always be a voluntary decision.

"No one should be mandating the vaccine."

When any vaccine mandate rules are promulgated by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the governor said, "we will take those vaccine mandates to court."

"We will look for ways we can push back," he told another caller.

"I'm glad I have the vaccine," the governor said, but "this is a personal choice."

