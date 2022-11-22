Ricketts moves close to acknowledging Senate interest

Gov. Pete Ricketts edged closer Monday to publicly acknowledging his interest in filling the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse in January.

During the governor’s monthly call-in radio show carried on KFOR in Lincoln, a caller from Seward County asked Ricketts “what’s next?” following completion of his governorship in January.

Ricketts said he would “love to stay involved in policy and politics.”

And then, without further prompting, Ricketts noted that a Senate vacancy would be opening during the first week in January as he concludes his governorship and Governor-elect Jim Pillen assumes office and subsequently makes a decision on who to appoint to the Senate.

“We’ll see what happens down the road,” Ricketts said.

Sasse has announced that he will resign from the Senate during the first week of January to prepare to assume the presidency of the University of Florida in February.

Pillen will succeed Ricketts as governor Jan. 5. He said last week that his appointment of a successor will be “a very transparent process.”

In his first bid for public office, Ricketts previously sought a Senate seat in 2006, but was defeated by Democratic Sen. Ben Nelson.

Sasse will be leaving office after winning reelection in 2020.

His appointed successor would serve for two years before facing an election in 2024 to fill the remaining two years of Sasse’s six-year term.

Nebraskans will elect two U.S. senators in 2024, with Sen. Deb Fischer already having signaled her interest in seeking a third term.