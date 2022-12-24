Ricketts navigated pandemic and record floods, helped enact tax cuts

As Gov. Pete Ricketts prepares to leave office following eight eventful years that included the rare challenge of battling a deadly pandemic and responding to record flooding while also presiding over the more joyful task of helping enact major tax cuts, he says he is most proud of improving state government services to Nebraskans.

Ricketts measures that in metrics that include carefully marked response time to individual citizens seeking government assistance or information, and that focus is a reminder of the governor's private sector roots.

Ricketts was chief operating officer at Ameritrade, the financial giant formed by his father, Joe Ricketts, before he was elected governor in 2014.

The private sector focus has been expressed in columns written by the governor that extol the concept of "running government like a business."

Tax cuts and the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to record flooding in 2019 form major parts of the Ricketts record.

Ricketts describes the tax cuts as "big accomplishments and truly historic."

By 2027, the package will amount to $12.7 billion in tax cuts, including more than $10 billion in property tax reductions, he said during an interview in the governor's office with only two weeks to go in his governorship.

Along with the array of major tax cuts, the Republican governor said, his administration "kept spending low," resulting in 2.8% state budget growth offset by 4.5% in revenue growth, which will help fund additional tax relief next year.

Ricketts is a storehouse of facts and figures, and his ability to cite dates and detail — along with the names of a roomful of people he has just met — often startles people.

The governor will leave some big tasks and goals started, but not yet finished.

"There's work yet to be done on the Perkins Canal and replacement of the Nebraska Penitentiary," he said.

"I was against building a new penitentiary at the beginning," he said. "But you learn on the job."

The current penitentiary in Lincoln is overcrowded, aged and rapidly deteriorating, Ricketts said, and a modern, new prison needs to be built to replace it.

The Legislature has set aside funding to construct a new prison, but has not yet given the green light to proceed. Meanwhile, the projected cost figure has grown, the governor said.

The Perkins Canal project is designed to capture and store South Platte River water flowing into Nebraska from Colorado for irrigation purposes; its ultimate cost has been estimated at $500 million.

Authority for Nebraska to lay claim to that water is based on a century-old compact between the two states which gave Nebraska authority to reach into Colorado to secure the water.

Ricketts also places additional tax relief on the list of unfinished business that Pillen will inherit.

"You couldn't prepare for a pandemic," the governor said in discussing what was probably his greatest challenge.

"That's a once-in-a-century occurrence and there is no playbook," Ricketts said.

His relied on masks and limited public gatherings at the beginning along with a swift and successful outreach to secure and distribute personal protective equipment while creating a Nebraska testing program at a critical time.

Over time, it evolved more into a policy of personal responsibility.

"We protected hospital capacity," Ricketts said.

"And we didn't shut down," he said, allowing economic activity to proceed.

In the end, Nebraska's response won rave reviews in a summary prepared by Politico, which said the state had "one of the most effective and balanced COVID responses in the United States" based heavily on Ricketts decision to prioritize protection of hospital capacity.

"When Politico crunched the data of state pandemic responses on a combination of health, economic, social and educational factors, one state came out with the best average: Nebraska," the online political website said.

The pandemic "brought me and the team closer together," the governor said, as they labored together in "the pressure cooker" created by the virus.

"We were working pretty closely together and that made us a more effective team.

"You hire good people and let them do a good job. You set high goals. It's all about team."

Did he grow as a governor?

"I would hope that everybody would get better at their job," he said.

But, Ricketts said, "I'm not a navel-gazer," not self-obsessed or inclined to excessive self-contemplation.

"You make the best decisions you can," he said.

And did he enjoy being governor?

"I have loved it," Ricketts said.

"It's the best job; I have absolutely loved it."

Next up is almost certainly a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Although Ricketts won't talk about it now, Gov.-elect Jim Pillen is poised to appoint the governor to the Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse on Jan. 8 when he resigns to prepare to become president of the University of Florida.