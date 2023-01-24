Ricketts officially takes his seat in the Senate

Former Gov. Pete Ricketts was sworn into office as Nebraska's newest U.S. senator on Monday and immediately pointed to tax reduction, expansion of trade opportunities for agricultural producers and a determination to "stand up to the Chinese Communist Party" as among his priorities.

Ricketts was formally sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris in a brief ceremony with his wife, Susanne Shore, other family members and friends watching the event from the Senate gallery.

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer escorted Ricketts to the front of the Senate chamber to take the oath of office.

"There is no higher honor than serving the people of Nebraska, and representing my fellow Nebraskans in the Senate is an incredible privilege," Ricketts said in a press release.

"In state government, we've shown what a great impact conservative leadership can have, and I'm going to bring the same approach to Washington," he said.

Among his priorities in the Senate will be to "strengthen our national defense and make government work better," he said.

During a telephone interview later in the day, Ricketts said he believes there will be opportunities for him to work across the aisle in the Senate despite the widening and increasingly sharp partisan divide in Washington.

Ricketts said he "absolutely can work with Democrats on a lot of issues between the 40-yard lines," including support for agricultural trade and opposition to the Chinese Communist Party.

A number of Democratic senators approached him during the day, he said.

Asked what he believes might be most memorable about this day, Ricketts said he was struck by the awe that he felt entering the nation's Capitol for the first time as a senator to be "part of the body that the founders designed."

"I was not expecting that," he said.

"I was always in awe of the state Capitol and it was the same feeling I felt when I entered the Capitol in Lincoln for the first time as the elected governor," Ricketts said.

Ricketts is bringing the Senate back to its “full 100-person strength,” said Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who welcomed Ricketts on the Senate floor after he was sworn into office by Harris.

The Republican is joining the Senate as Democrats navigate a 51-49 majority, having gained one seat in last year's election.

Ricketts' arrival in Washington places a former governor in a Nebraska Senate seat for the first time since Mike Johanns completed a single term in 2015.

Four of the five members of Nebraska's congressional delegation — all but Rep. Don Bacon — now have moved on to Washington from state government. Fischer, Rep. Mike Flood and Rep. Adrian Smith all emerged directly from the Legislature.

For Ricketts, the appointment to a Senate seat by Gov. Jim Pillen fulfilled an unsuccessful quest he first began in 2006 when he was the Republican nominee for the Senate seat held by Democratic Sen. Ben Nelson.

Although there have been no former governors in Nebraska's delegation for the past eight years, both seats were held by former governors when Sen. Jim Exon served together with Sen. Bob Kerrey in the 1990s and when Nelson served with Johanns for four years.

Five of the last eight governors have now moved on to the Senate.

Ricketts was appointed by Pillen to the Senate seat vacated by Ben Sasse, who resigned from the Senate earlier this month to become president of the University of Florida, beginning Feb. 6, with four years remaining in his six-year Senate term.

Ricketts will serve the next two years of that term and then seek election to the final two years in 2024. He has also pledged to seek election to a full six-year term in 2026.

Nebraska voters will have the unusual opportunity to fill both Senate seats in the 2024 election when Fischer's second term comes to an end. Fischer has signaled her intention to seek a third term.

While the new GOP senator’s politics reflect his conservative constituents, some politicians in both parties raised questions about his appointment. Ricketts, who has put his own net worth at about $50 million, contributed more than $100,000 of his own money to Pillen’s campaign.

Ricketts and his family members have used their fortunes to both push their political agendas and to get allies elected to key political seats. Ricketts’ father, TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts, is worth an estimated $4 billion.

McConnell praised Ricketts' service in Nebraska and said the wealthy investor has “applied private sector savvy to the work of public administration with great effect."

“The people of Nebraska chose wisely in electing and reelecting Gov. Ricketts by huge margins, and their new governor chose wisely in sending his predecessor here to this chamber.”

