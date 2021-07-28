Ricketts' order on 30-by-30 conservation effort is short on actual roadblocks

The Department of Natural Resources handles the largest number of programs that might be affected by the order. Spokeswoman Lori Arthur said five funds have been used for temporary or permanent conservation easements in the past. She estimated that projects involving such easements added up to about $5 million this year. Two of the funds have no money.

But she said the department director has discretionary control over only one of the five funds, the Water Resources Cash Fund. Lawmakers created that pool of money to pay for projects reducing water use in water-short areas of the state, especially the Republican River basin.

A multistate agreement requires Nebraska to send a certain volume of Republican River water downstream to Kansas. Easements used to limit or restrict irrigation and help Nebraska fulfill those obligations would likely fall under the executive order’s exemptions.

Exemptions may also apply to easements used for storage and flood-control reservoirs, along with flood easements and levees. Ricketts spokesman Taylor Gage said the Governor’s Office has not approved any exemptions yet but will be reviewing requests for them.