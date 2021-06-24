Ricketts' picks for new African American Affairs Commission questioned

Spivey, a Democrat, said the group selected includes several aligned with the governor's views and several from the business world. She said she had hoped the group would have a wider variety of people, including more young people and more representation of LGBTQ perspectives.

"I was hoping for more people rooted in the community," she said.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, who sponsored the bill creating the commission, did not respond to messages seeking comment about the governor's choices.

Under LB 918, which passed 39-2, the commission is to "do all things which the commission may determine to enhance the cause of African American rights and to develop solutions to problems common to all Nebraska African Americans."

At a hearing on the bill, supporters said such a commission could play an important role by helping African Americans feel that they had a seat at the table of government and offering them some hope.