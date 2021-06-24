Ricketts' picks for new African American Affairs Commission questioned

The Nebraska Commission on African American Affairs has yet to hire staff or hold its first meeting.
But the newest state agency has already generated controversy, with some Nebraskans questioning the balance and representativeness of the people named as commission members.
GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts announced his appointments to the commission earlier this month. The 14 members include five Republicans and nine who are registered as nonpartisan.
There are no Democrats, despite the large proportion of African Americans in the state registered as Democrats.
The group also has a definite conservative tilt, with several sharing Ricketts' political and social views.
Among them is the former chairman of the Douglas County GOP, who once compared government programs to slavery. There's also a deputy sheriff who owns a gun shop and has blogged against reparations, a leader in the petition drive to overturn Omaha's ordinance banning discrimination against gay and transgender people, the executive director of a crisis pregnancy center and an Omaha woman at the forefront of the school choice movement.
They outnumber members with more liberal connections, including an attorney who serves on the boards of the Women's Fund of Omaha and Women's Center for Advancement, and a businessman who has worked with Black Men United on a training program for youths in prison.
Precious McKesson of Omaha, who chairs the Black Caucus of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said she was "definitely disappointed" by some of the choices.
"There's people on the commission who do not represent the values of the African American community," she said. "I think the governor is just pushing his agenda."
State Sen. Terrell McKinney, who represents historically Black North Omaha, called it a problem that the governor did not create partisan balance on the commission.
He also raised concerns about the number of African immigrants on the commission, noting that they would not have the same experiences as people who grow up Black in the United States. Three of the 14 members are immigrants who originally hailed from Kenya, Nigeria and Togo.
But Ricketts' spokesman Taylor Gage said party registration was not a factor in selecting commission members, nor were applicants asked about hot-button political issues.
In fact, Gage said the governor was surprised to learn that no Democrats were in the group. He noted that the legislation creating the commission does not set any requirements regarding partisan affiliation. The only requirement is that members be African American.
As part of the selection process, applicants were interviewed by Gage and top-ranking African Americans in the administration, including Department of Economic Development Director Tony Goins, Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette Smith and HHS Communications Director Khalilah LeGrand.
When making the final choices, Gage said the governor looked for gender balance, geographic diversity, representation of immigrant communities and diversity of age and vocation. Under the governor's long-standing policy, members of the media were not considered.
"The office received many outstanding applications, and the commissioners who have been appointed are highly accomplished individuals who come from diverse backgrounds," Gage said.
A total of 35 people applied for a position on the commission.
Ashlei Spivey of Omaha, the founder of I Be Black Girl, a collective supporting Black women and girls, was among 21 people who sought appointment to the commission but were not chosen. During her interview, she said, she was asked about her experience and her vision for the African American community.
Spivey, a Democrat, said the group selected includes several aligned with the governor's views and several from the business world. She said she had hoped the group would have a wider variety of people, including more young people and more representation of LGBTQ perspectives.
"I was hoping for more people rooted in the community," she said.
Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, who sponsored the bill creating the commission, did not respond to messages seeking comment about the governor's choices.
Under LB 918, which passed 39-2, the commission is to "do all things which the commission may determine to enhance the cause of African American rights and to develop solutions to problems common to all Nebraska African Americans."
At a hearing on the bill, supporters said such a commission could play an important role by helping African Americans feel that they had a seat at the table of government and offering them some hope.
The new commission joins Nebraska's long-standing Commission on Indian Affairs and Commission on Latino-Americans, originally the Commission on Mexican-Americans. The first was created in 1971, the second in 1972. As with those agencies, the new commission will choose an executive director and oversee agency activities.
Despite their concerns, those who question the governor's selections say they still hope the commission will provide leadership and innovative ideas for change. McKesson and Spivey said African Americans in the state will need to stay involved and hold the group accountable.
"Their success is our success," Spivey said.
