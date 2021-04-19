Ricketts praises Georgia election law, but Nebraska unlikely to follow that state's lead

The new Georgia law authorizes drop boxes, which were allowed for the first time last year under a pandemic-driven emergency order, but limits the number and location of the boxes. It also makes the days for people to vote early in person more uniform, which means fewer days in larger counties and more days in smaller, rural ones.

In Nebraska, the number and location of drop boxes and the schedule for early in-person voting are left to local officials.

“The huge difference is that in Nebraska, we have a lot of autonomy for local election officials,” said John Cartier, director of voting rights for Civic Nebraska, a nonpartisan group based in Lincoln.

Iowa passed its own new set of voting restrictions this year. The law, which was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 5, is already being challenged in court.

Among other changes, the law cuts the number of days to request mail-in ballots to 70 days, down from 120, and requires election officials to send out the early ballots 20 days before an election, down from 29 days.

It bars election officials from sending early voting applications unless requested, it allows but does not require counties to set up one drop box, and it moves up the closing time for polling places from 9 p.m. to 8 p.m.