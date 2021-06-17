Ricketts recognizes Juneteenth, grants Friday off to state workers

State offices will close and state employees will be given the day off Friday in observance of Juneteenth, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Ricketts signed a proclamation making Juneteenth a holiday in the state of Nebraska on Thursday in anticipation of President Joe Biden making it a federal holiday. The holiday recognizes June 19, 1865, which was the day the last slaves in the U.S. were freed.

State law mandates that all federal holidays must be observed by the state government as well, the release said. Exceptions include military, law enforcement, security and other essential workers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0