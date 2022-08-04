Ricketts salutes deployed Nebraska National Guard soldiers in trip to Kuwait

The Cedar Rapids native had no idea the smoke from the pit may also have been destroying his lungs. Joshua Casteel died in 2012 at age 32 of lung cancer his family believes was caused by toxins from the burn pit at Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison.
On the latest episode of the "On Iowa Politics" Podcast, ft. the Journal's Jared McNett and the Quad City Times' Sarah Watson: Partisanship and the Iowa Supreme Court, Republican politicians supporting Democrats and fundraising for governor
Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln says 1st District voters are concerned about extremism in Washington and politicians who prefer "grenade launching" rather than working together to solve problems.
Iowans with an associate degree from any of the state’s 15 community colleges starting this fall will have easier access to a four-year bachelor’s degree thanks to a new University of Northern Iowa online program aimed at removing higher education barriers for adult and place-bound learners.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced that drugmaker Teva has agreed to contribute more than $4.2 billion in cash and medications to settle lawsuits in various states, including Iowa, that claimed the company contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic.