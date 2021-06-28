Ricketts says NCAA made a mistake in forcing NC State to withdraw from CWS

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that the NCAA made a mistake in removing North Carolina State from the College World Series.

The NCAA announced at 1:03 a.m. Saturday that it had removed NC State "based on the recommendation of the championship medical team and the Douglas County Health Department" because of COVID cases on the team.

NC State had been scheduled to meet Vanderbilt in the bracket final Saturday afternoon. The Wolfpack had lost 3-1 to Vanderbilt on Friday with just 13 players available.

NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan said in an email Saturday evening that several vaccinated NC State players had tested positive for the virus. Those positive tests were in addition to, according to D1 Baseball, two unvaccinated players who had tested positive.

Ricketts said Monday that the players, being young, were at low risk from the virus.

His comments regarding the NCAA came just after he said that Nebraskans need to keep the risks posed by the virus in perspective. Young people in their late teens and early 20s, he said, are 26 times more likely to die in a car crash than they are from the coronavirus.