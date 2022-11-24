Ricketts shines spotlight on children seeking adoption in Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts saluted Nebraska's adoptive families on the day before Thanksgiving with a proclamation and a personal plea that "every child deserves to have a stable, permanent family of their own."

"The family plays a crucial role in social development and is the essential building block of society," the governor said Wednesday.

"In appreciation of adoptive families in Nebraska, and to highlight how adoption can help change a life, I've proclaimed November as Adoption Awareness Month in Nebraska," Ricketts said.

Ricketts and Stephanie Beasley, director of the division of child and family services within the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, held a recognition event on Tuesday to meet several adoptive families.

Among adoptive parents who participated were Megan and Mark Grimes, who recently finalized the adoption of their 5-year-old daughter, according to a news release from the governor's office.

"Our family now feels complete and I cannot begin to describe the positive impacts this adoption has had for all of us," Megan Grimes said.

"This is an experience that doesn't end at adoption," Beasley said.

"It is a transformation families will experience for the rest of their lives," she said.

As of Oct. 31, 296 Nebraska children have been adopted this year.

"While this is a reason to celebrate," Beasley said, "there are still 494 children in Nebraska seeking adoption."

Information is available at dhhs.ne.gov/adoption.