Ricketts steps up attack on legalizing marijuana in Nebraska
Ricketts steps up attack on legalizing marijuana in Nebraska

Medical marijuana presser 3.10

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts talks about his opposition to a bill legalizing medical marijuana during a press conference at the Capitol on March 10.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday continued to warn against legalization of marijuana in Nebraska, describing it as "a dangerous drug" and pointing to its use by elementary school students in Colorado where selling marijuana to adults is legal.

Marijuana is damaging to the developing brain, he said, and it can have a particularly negative impact on young people.

It's also emerging as a factor in suicide reports, the governor said.

Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln has introduced legislation (LB474) that would create a framework for legalizing medical cannabis use in Nebraska.

Meanwhile, an initiative proposal is in the works to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Nebraska and that may be headed toward a vote of the people in the 2022 general election.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha has introduced a proposal (LR2CA) in the Legislature seeking a vote of the people on a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana use for persons over the age of 21, but that measure faces an uphill path to achieving the 30 legislative votes that would be required to gain access to the ballot.

A proposal to seek a vote of Nebraskans on legalizing medical marijuana at the 2020 general election was withheld from the ballot by the Nebraska Supreme Court on grounds that its language violated the single-subject rule.

The developing showdown in Nebraska over legalization of marijuana emerged at an event in Omaha at which Ricketts promoted "Meat on the Menu Day" in Nebraska on March 20 as a reaction to recent attacks on the meat industry, some based on environmental concerns. 

"It's important to push back," Ricketts said, describing much of the criticism as "anti-science and anti-agriculture" with some of the attacks coming from "radical groups."

"Our farmers and ranchers were the original conservationists," he said.

"I cringe, our sector cringes" at the recent attacks, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue said at the event at Frank Stoysich Meats in Omaha.

Agriculture contributes to "a very small percentage of U.S. greenhouse emissions," he said, a figure that amounts to less than 10%.

Agriculture is using science and technology to reduce its "environmental footprint," McHargue said.

