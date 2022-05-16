Ricketts' support for abortion ban extends to cases of rape or incest

Gov. Pete Ricketts voiced support Sunday for an abortion ban in Nebraska, including in cases of rape and incest, and repeated his intent to call a special legislative session to take up the matter if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday morning, Ricketts said Nebraska would take “further steps to protect those preborn babies” if the court strikes down Roe, which the governor called “a horrible constitutional decision,” according to a transcript of the interview.

Host Dana Bash then asked the Nebraska governor if that would apply to cases of rape or incest.

“They’re still babies, too,” Ricketts said. “Yes, they’re still babies.”

A draft Supreme Court opinion published by the news outlet Politico earlier this month revealed the court could overturn the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion across the U.S. An opinion is expected in June. If the court overturns Roe, it would send the abortion issue back to the states.

Ricketts reaffirmed his commitment to work with Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers to call a special session on abortion if Roe is overturned.

“Nebraska is a pro-life state. I believe life begins at conception. And those are babies, too,” Ricketts said Sunday.

The governor’s remarks came less than 24 hours after hundreds of demonstrators rallied in downtown Omaha in support of abortion rights, and the same day as a rally in Lincoln.

Despite Ricketts' assertion, lawmakers are far from unified in the Nebraska Legislature, where recent attempts to limit abortion have failed to advance.

Legislation that would have banned abortion in the state if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe — a measure known as a trigger bill — fell two votes shy of overcoming a filibuster, which effectively killed the bill for the session.

The failed bill would not have provided any exemptions, including for rape or incest.

Several other abortion-curbing measures failed to advance out of their legislative committee, with backers saying at the time that they were putting their effort behind the trigger bill.

It’s unclear if lawmakers would reach a different outcome on an abortion ban during a special session, although Ricketts will have an opportunity to fill two seats. One of those was held by State Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha, who died in April. Ricketts also will fill the seat vacated by the winner of a June 28 special election between Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk and Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln. The two are squaring off to serve out the remaining term previously held by U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Ricketts also was asked about the Republican primary for Nebraska governor. Hog producer and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen won that contest Tuesday, followed by businessman and rancher Charles Herbster. Ricketts backed Pillen, while Herbster had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Echoing remarks he made to The World-Herald earlier this week, Ricketts called Herbster a flawed candidate.

“It’s one of the reasons why I picked one of his opponents,” he said Sunday. “In a contested primary, we ought to expect that the Republicans are going to be on different sides of this. It’s not unusual. I support many of President Trump’s policies, but, in this case, we were on opposite sides of it.”

Ricketts acknowledged that he asked Trump last summer to stay out of the Nebraska primary and Trump “said he would get back to me later.” Ultimately, Trump chose to endorse Herbster.

“I guess that’s a great example of things you can control and things you can’t control,” Ricketts said.

