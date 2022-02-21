Ricketts supports legislative effort to end perpetual conservation easements in Nebraska

A bill seeking to place a limit on perpetual conservation easements drew mixed responses from Nebraska landowners at a hearing earlier this month. But the goal of ending the perpetual agreements has drawn support from a prominent and outspoken official: Gov. Pete Ricketts.

State Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil introduced Legislative Bill 1135, which would limit the easements to a time period of 99 years and give local planning agencies more discretion to approve or reject proposed easements.

Conservation easements are voluntary legal agreements between a landowner and government agency, typically a land trust, that permanently limit land use for conservation purposes.

They have been used in Nebraska and the U.S. for decades but have come under fire in the past year amid Ricketts’ campaign against President Joe Biden’s goal of conserving 30% of U.S. land and water by 2030. The White House has since rebranded the broad proposal, first referred to as “30-by-30,” as “America the Beautiful.”

Under Murman’s proposal, a register of deeds would require approval from the appropriate governing body — a local planning commission or a county board — before recording the easement.

Under state law, local governments with zoning in place can deny easements if they conflict with previously approved land uses or a previously announced plan for government use of the land. Local planning boards are given 60 days to provide comment on the easement. If they fail to do so, the easement is approved.

Murman’s proposal would give planning boards 90 days to provide comment. The easement proposal would be denied if none is received.

“The bill just makes a few modifications to ensure some local control and safeguard Nebraska agriculture for future generations to decide for themselves what is in their best interest,” Murman told the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee earlier this month. “To me, a perpetual easement is a tool for taking away property rights from future generations.”

Murman’s remarks echo those made by Rickett’s spokesperson Alex Reuss, who said the perpetual agreements rob “future generations of the flexibility to develop or manage the land differently.”

During his monthly radio show in July, Ricketts criticized conservation easements but said those shortcomings should be weighed against the rights of private landowners to direct what happens to their property.

“We want to strike a balance between personal property rights and the public good here,” Ricketts said at the time. “Also, it’s ultimately up to the counties to be able to manage those. I’m a big believer in government closer to the people.”

While the governor said at that point he was not willing to “jump to” state intervention, Reuss said, Ricketts meant the state “should not intervene where it doesn’t have the legal authority to do so.”

But should the Legislature pass a bill changing the current law, “the governor would support measures to end perpetual conservation easements,” Reuss said.

At the hearing on Feb. 11, the Judiciary Committee heard an array of opinions from ranchers, farmers and environmental advocates who traveled from across the state to speak on the bill.

Tanya Storer, a rancher and county board member in Cherry County, spoke in support.

“Perpetual conservation easements create a negative servitude which places the holder of the deed of the property in a subservient position to the easement holder,” she said. “It takes the freedom and decision-making away from the living and buries it with the dead.”

Storer was among several county officials who spoke in support of the bill, which also received support from the Nebraska Association of County Officials. Some called for a further reduction in the lifespan of the easements.

L. Wayne Johnson, a member of the Clay County Board, said he favored a 20- or 30-year timeframe for the easements.

“That’s about a generation,” he said. “As we all know, many things change with the next generation.”

Others said that putting a time limit on conservation easements takes away from the rights of landowners who wish to safeguard the future of their property.

“Permanent decisions are made all of the time,” said John Denton, the manager of Nebraska conservation programs for Ducks Unlimited. “This bill would be taking a property right from those who want to make the decision to conserve their land.”

Vern Jantzen, the vice president of the Nebraska Farmers Union and a fourth-generation family farmer, shared similar sentiments.

“As a landowner, I should be able to use a voluntary tool if I think it is necessary to protect the future of my generational family farm,” he said.

Murman said uncertainty about Biden’s conservation proposal has caused concern for landowners, including many in his district.

Ricketts has argued that Biden’s 30-by-30 proposal, in which conservation easements would be one tool to reach the goal, amounts to a “land grab” orchestrated by “radical environmental groups.”

He signed an executive order in June 2021 that requires state agencies to stop providing money and staff support for any project involving permanent conservation easements, and requires set-term easements to receive approval from the Governor’s Office. Reuss pointed to the executive order as evidence that Ricketts has not opposed state intervention on conservation easements.

The only state agencies covered under the executive order are those under the governor’s control, which leaves out the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Environmental Trust, among others. The order applies only to discretionary funds, those dollars not directed by state or federal law. And the order allows the Governor’s Office to approve several exceptions, such as for multistate water agreements, infrastructure and water management programs.

Currently, 67 of Nebraska’s 93 counties have passed resolutions in opposition to the 30-by-30 plan. Douglas and Sarpy counties have not introduced any such resolution.

