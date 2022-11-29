 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ricketts to visit Japan for second time this month for trade mission

Take a look at the major players in the beef industry and how the beef on your table got from pasture to plate.

Gov. Pete Ricketts is heading back to Japan for the second time this month on a trade mission to promote Nebraska's agricultural products and encourage international investment. 

Pete Ricketts mug 2022 donations

Ricketts

Ricketts and a state trade delegation will meet with Japanese officials to promote Nebraska beef, pork and ethanol, among other products, and encourage Japanese businesses to invest in the state.

This is the second time in November that Ricketts will visit Japan. Earlier this month, he traveled there to receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star — the country’s oldest national decoration — for his work in strengthening Nebraska's agricultural relationship with Japan. 

People are also reading…

Japan is Nebraska’s largest market for pork and second-largest for beef, and is an emerging market for ethanol, with the Japanese government committing this year to double the blend rate of ethanol in its gasoline, according to a news release from Ricketts' office. 

This week’s agenda includes meetings with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and the U.S. ambassador to Japan, where Ricketts will discuss Japan's revised beef safeguard mechanism and the benefits of Nebraska ethanol.

Officials from Nebraska are the first to visit Japan after its legislature approved new beef tariff trigger levels. The new safeguard mechanism will make it less likely that U.S. beef exports will reach levels that trigger higher tariffs.

Nebraska ag producers and the state Department of Agriculture also will participate in the U.S. Food Product Showcase, where a variety of Nebraska ag products will be marketed to buyers in the Japanese food industry.

Additionally, Ricketts and the delegation will meet with representatives from several Japanese companies throughout the week.

